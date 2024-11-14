News & Insights

MERLIN Properties Declares 2024 Interim Dividend

November 14, 2024 — 03:33 pm EST

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA (ES:MRL) has released an update.

MERLIN Properties has announced an interim dividend of €0.18 per share from its 2024 profits, with the payment date set for December 10, 2024. Shareholders must be registered by November 25, 2024, to be eligible. Banco Santander will facilitate the payment through Iberclear.

Stocks mentioned

MRPRF

