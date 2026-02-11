Markets

Meritz Financial Q4 Profit Declines

February 11, 2026 — 02:31 am EST

(RTTNews) - Meritz Financial (138040.KS) reported fourth quarter net income from continuing operation before income tax of 431.1 billion won compared to 484.1 billion won, prior year. Net income attributable Two shareholders of parent company was 310.7 billion won compared to 340.2 billion won. Operating income was 338.9 billion won, a decline of 33.7% from previous year.

Fourth quarter sales were 10.3 trillion won, compared to 11.9 trillion won, a year ago, a decline of 13.3%.

Meritz Financial was trading at 1,31,200 won, up 7.45%.

