Markets

Meritz Financial Q1 Net Income Rises

May 14, 2026 — 03:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Meritz Financial Group (138040.KS) reported first-quarter net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company of 666.97 billion Korean won, representing a 9.4 percent increase compared to 609.83 billion won in the same period of the previous year. Operating income totaled 854.83 billion won, up 18.4 percent year-over-year from 721.74 billion won.

First quarter sales reached 16.31 trillion Korean won, representing a 98.2 percent increase compared to 8.23 trillion won, last year.

Shares of Meritz Financial are trading at 1,10,100 Korean won, up 3.38%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.