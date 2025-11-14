Markets

Meritz Financial Earnings Up In Q3

November 14, 2025 — 02:02 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Meritz Financial Group Inc. (138040.KS), a South Korean financial holding company, on Friday reported its increased net income despite a sales decline in the third quarter compared with the previous year.

For the third quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company increased to KRW 197.40 million from KRW 172.94 million in the prior year.

Operating income increased to KRW 253.03 million from KRW 242.95 million in the same term last year.

Sales decreased to KRW 5 billion from KRW 8.18 billion in the previous year.

Meritz Financial closed trading 0.49% higher at KRW 121,900 on the Korea Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.