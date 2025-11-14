Meritz Financial Earnings Up In Q3

(RTTNews) - Meritz Financial Group Inc. (138040.KS), a South Korean financial holding company, on Friday reported its increased net income despite a sales decline in the third quarter compared with the previous year.

For the third quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company increased to KRW 197.40 million from KRW 172.94 million in the prior year.

Operating income increased to KRW 253.03 million from KRW 242.95 million in the same term last year.

Sales decreased to KRW 5 billion from KRW 8.18 billion in the previous year.

Meritz Financial closed trading 0.49% higher at KRW 121,900 on the Korea Stock Exchange.

