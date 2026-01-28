Markets
MTH

Meritage Homes Reports Lower Q4 Profit

January 28, 2026 — 05:38 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) on Wednesday reported a significant year-over-year decline in fourth-quarter 2025 earnings, reflecting lower homebuilding margins and reduced profitability compared with the same period in 2024.

For the fourth quarter, total closing revenue declined 12 percent to $1.43 billion from $1.61 billion a year earlier, as home closing revenue fell to $1.41 billion from $1.60 billion despite a modest increase in land closing revenue.

Net earnings fell 51 percent year over year to $84.0 million, compared with $172.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Earnings per share declined accordingly, with basic EPS at $1.21 versus $2.39 last year and EPS at $1.20 compared with $2.36 in the prior-year period.

MTH closed Wednesday's trading at $69.18, down $0.39 or 0.56 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MTH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.