Meritage Homes Reports Lower Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) on Wednesday reported a significant year-over-year decline in fourth-quarter 2025 earnings, reflecting lower homebuilding margins and reduced profitability compared with the same period in 2024.

For the fourth quarter, total closing revenue declined 12 percent to $1.43 billion from $1.61 billion a year earlier, as home closing revenue fell to $1.41 billion from $1.60 billion despite a modest increase in land closing revenue.

Net earnings fell 51 percent year over year to $84.0 million, compared with $172.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Earnings per share declined accordingly, with basic EPS at $1.21 versus $2.39 last year and EPS at $1.20 compared with $2.36 in the prior-year period.

MTH closed Wednesday's trading at $69.18, down $0.39 or 0.56 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.