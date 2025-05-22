Meritage Homes Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 Per Share

Meritage Homes declared a quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share, payable June 30, 2025, to shareholders of record.

Meritage Homes Corporation, the fifth-largest homebuilder in the U.S., has announced a quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share, which will be paid on June 30, 2025, to shareholders recorded by June 16, 2025. The company, known for its energy-efficient and affordable homes, operates in several states including Arizona, California, and Texas, and has built nearly 200,000 homes over its 40-year history. Meritage is recognized for its quality construction and customer service, having received multiple awards from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for its commitment to energy efficiency. Additional information is available on their website.

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share, indicating strong financial performance and a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Meritage Homes is recognized as the fifth-largest homebuilder in the U.S., highlighting its significant market presence and competitive position in the industry.

The company has a strong reputation for energy-efficient homebuilding, having received multiple awards from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which enhances its brand value and appeal to environmentally conscious consumers.

Meritage has delivered almost 200,000 homes in its history, demonstrating its experience and reliability in the residential construction market.

The announcement of the dividend may indicate that the company is prioritizing shareholder returns over reinvestment in growth opportunities, which could be a concern for long-term investors.



Meritage Homes being the fifth-largest homebuilder may suggest challenges in standing out in a competitive market, raising questions about its market strategy and future growth potential.



The emphasis on the past achievements and awards may imply a need to bolster investor confidence amidst potential concerns about current market conditions or performance indicators that were not addressed in the release.

What is the latest dividend declared by Meritage Homes?

Meritage Homes has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share, payable on June 30, 2025.

When will the dividend for Meritage Homes be paid?

The dividend is payable on June 30, 2025, to shareholders of record as of June 16, 2025.

Which regions does Meritage Homes operate in?

Meritage Homes operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Tennessee, Texas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

How many homes has Meritage Homes delivered?

Meritage Homes has delivered almost 200,000 homes in its 40-year history.

What awards has Meritage Homes received for energy efficiency?

Meritage is an eleven-time recipient of the EPA’s ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for Sustained Excellence.

$MTH Insider Trading Activity

$MTH insiders have traded $MTH stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN J HILTON (Executive Chairman) has made 1 purchase buying 11,000 shares for an estimated $819,610 and 1 sale selling 11,000 shares for an estimated $819,610 .

and 1 sale selling 11,000 shares for an estimated . ALISON SASSER (SVP - Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,088 shares for an estimated $78,939 .

. CLINTON SZUBINSKI (EVP - Chief Operating Officer) sold 595 shares for an estimated $43,607

$MTH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 194 institutional investors add shares of $MTH stock to their portfolio, and 159 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MTH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MTH recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MTH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $105.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $107.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Jay McCanless from Wedbush set a target price of $103.0 on 01/07/2025

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH, “Meritage” or the “Company”), the fifth-largest homebuilder in the U.S., today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share. This dividend is payable on June 30, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of trading on June 16, 2025.







About Meritage Homes Corporation







Meritage is the fifth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2024. The Company offers energy-efficient and affordable entry-level and first move-up homes. Operations span across Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Tennessee, Texas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, and South Carolina.





Meritage has delivered almost 200,000 homes in its 40-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is an industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, an eleven-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award and Residential New Construction Market Leader Award, as well as a four-time recipient of the EPA's Indoor airPLUS Leader Award.





