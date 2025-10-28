Meritage Homes Corp. Q3 Income Drops

(RTTNews) - Meritage Homes Corp. (MTH) released a profit for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $99.29 million, or $1.39 per share. This compares with $195.96 million, or $2.67 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Meritage Homes Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $110.48 million or $1.55 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 12.0% to $1.39 billion from $1.58 billion last year.

Meritage Homes Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $99.29 Mln. vs. $195.96 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.39 vs. $2.67 last year. -Revenue: $1.39 Bln vs. $1.58 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.51 - $1.70 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.46 - $1.54 Bln

