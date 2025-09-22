Meritage Homes Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MTH

In trading on Monday, shares of Meritage Homes Corp (Symbol: MTH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $73.18, changing hands as low as $72.62 per share. Meritage Homes Corp shares are currently trading off about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MTH's low point in its 52 week range is $59.27 per share, with $103.765 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $72.82.

