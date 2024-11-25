Meritage Homes announces two-for-one stock split

Meritage Homes (MTH) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a two-for-one stock split of Meritage’s common stock in the form of a stock dividend. Each stockholder of record at the close of business on December 31, 2024 will receive one additional share of common stock for each share of common stock held, payable after the close of market on January 2, 2025. Trading will begin on a split-adjusted basis on January 3, 2025.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on MTH:
- Meritage Homes downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Raymond James
- Goldman Sachs Unveils Top Conviction Stocks for November 2024 — Here’s Why They Could Beat the S&P
- Meritage Homes Corp Faces Uncertainty Amid Capped Call Counterparty Risks
- Meritage Homes added to US Conviction List at Goldman Sachs
- Wingstop upgraded, Estee Lauder downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.