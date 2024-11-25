Meritage Homes announces two-for-one stock split

Meritage Homes (MTH) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a two-for-one stock split of Meritage’s common stock in the form of a stock dividend. Each stockholder of record at the close of business on December 31, 2024 will receive one additional share of common stock for each share of common stock held, payable after the close of market on January 2, 2025. Trading will begin on a split-adjusted basis on January 3, 2025.

