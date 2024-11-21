News & Insights

Meritage Homes Announces $250 Mln Increase To Share Repurchase Authorization

November 21, 2024 — 09:07 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Meritage Homes Corp. (MTH) announced that its board has approved a $250 million increase to the company's share repurchase authorization. This increase combined with $15 million in systematic buybacks on a quarter to date basis brings the company's total authorized share repurchase program to $334 million as of November 21, 2024.

In addition, the company announced that its Board has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share. This dividend is payable on December 31, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of trading on December 17, 2024.

