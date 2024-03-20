Merit Medical (MMSI) Launches FDA-Cleared Micro-Access System

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. MMSI recently announced the commercial launch of its FDA-approved Micro ACE Advanced Micro-Access System.

To accomplish successful micro-access in difficult situations, Micro ACE combines a unique combination of stiffness and resilience. The company also expects to file Micro ACE for CE mark designation soon.

For the past six months, MMSI's shares have gained 7.5% compared with the industry's rise of 6.7% The S&P 500 increased 19.0% in the same time frame.



The newest addition to Merit Medical’s Vascular arsenal of innovations is the Micro ACE system. A complete selection of percutaneous access and closure devices are included in the extensive portfolio. Micro ACE combines resilience and stiffness in the right amounts to enable micro-access in a variety of vascular anatomy.

Atherosclerotic blood arteries are narrowed, and interventional treatments using micro-access are frequently used to diagnose and open them. When plaque accumulates inside the arteries, an inflammatory disease known as atherosclerosis occurs.

The Micro ACE finds a balance between stiffness and flexibility to provide good resistance to kink and compression, making interventional treatments easier.

Furthermore, a special marker tip design provides better visibility under fluoroscopy for precise placement, which is essential at the beginning of a process.

Merit Medical is pursuing patents on Micro ACE technology in the United States and internationally.

Per a report by Grand View Research,the global vascular access devices market size was valued at $1.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to witness a growth rate of 5% from 2023 to 2030.

Patient demographics, such as the aging global population, the rising cancer prevalence, and the widespread metabolic, respiratory, and cardiovascular disorders will have a significant impact on market growth.

Given the market potential for vascular access devices, Merit Medical’s latest FDA-cleared Micro ACE Advanced Micro-Access System is likely to provide a significant boost to the company’s business.

In February, the company announced the FDA approval for the SCOUT MD Surgical Guidance System. With the ability to target tumor sites in various dimensions for accurate excision and successful surgeries, the new guiding system represents a substantial development in the treatment of breast cancer. SCOUT MD adds to Merit Medical’s oncology portfolio.

MMSI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

