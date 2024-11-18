News & Insights

Stocks

Merino & Co Expands Production with New Facility

November 18, 2024 — 04:55 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Merino & Co Limited (AU:MNC) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Merino & Co, an Australian wool products company, has secured a new facility in Western Australia, significantly boosting its production capacity with advanced automated machinery. This expansion follows a successful IPO, enabling the company to triple its manufacturing capacity and develop a broader range of high-quality merino wool products. The strategic location near major infrastructure supports efficient import and export operations, enhancing Merino & Co’s ability to meet growing global demand.

For further insights into AU:MNC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.