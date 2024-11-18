Merino & Co Expands Production with New Facility

Merino & Co Limited (AU:MNC) has released an update.
Merino & Co, an Australian wool products company, has secured a new facility in Western Australia, significantly boosting its production capacity with advanced automated machinery. This expansion follows a successful IPO, enabling the company to triple its manufacturing capacity and develop a broader range of high-quality merino wool products. The strategic location near major infrastructure supports efficient import and export operations, enhancing Merino & Co’s ability to meet growing global demand.
