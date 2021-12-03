MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK): When Will It Breakeven?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at MeridianLink, Inc.'s (NYSE:MLNK) future prospects. MeridianLink, Inc. provides cloud-based software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$25m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$41m, moving it further away from breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is MeridianLink's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

MeridianLink is bordering on breakeven, according to the 8 American Software analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$21m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 93%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NYSE:MLNK Earnings Per Share Growth December 3rd 2021

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for MeridianLink given that this is a high-level summary, however, take into account that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with MeridianLink is its relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in MeridianLink's case is 76%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of MeridianLink which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at MeridianLink, take a look at MeridianLink's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of important aspects you should further examine:

