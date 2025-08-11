MeridianLink To Go Private In $2 Bln Acquisition By Centerbridge Partners

(RTTNews) - MeridianLink, Inc. (MLNK), provider of digital lending and credit reporting software for financial institutions, has agreed to be acquired by funds managed by affiliates of Centerbridge Partners, L.P. in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $2 billion. The deal will take MeridianLink private.

Under the agreement, shareholders will receive $20.00 per share in cash, representing a 26 percent premium to the company's August 8, 2025, closing price.

The transaction, unanimously approved by MeridianLink's board, is expected to close in the second half of 2025, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals. Investors holding about 55 percent of the outstanding shares have already committed to supporting the deal.

Incoming president and CEO Larry Katz said the agreement reflects strong confidence in MeridianLink's leadership position, serving nearly 2,000 community financial institutions and credit reporting agencies. He noted the partnership with Centerbridge will accelerate product innovation, advance AI and data capabilities, and enhance the customer experience. Outgoing CEO Nicolaas Vlok expressed optimism about the company's next chapter under Katz's leadership.

Centerbridge senior managing director Jared Hendricks and managing director Ben Jaffe said they plan to strengthen MeridianLink's role in modernizing digital lending and credit reporting, leveraging their expertise in financial technology growth strategies.

Following completion, MeridianLink will be delisted from the NYSE and continue to operate from its Irvine, California headquarters. Centerview Partners and Goodwin Procter advised MeridianLink, while Goldman Sachs and Kirkland & Ellis advised Centerbridge.

