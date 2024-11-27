News & Insights

Meridian Energy Updates on CFO Share Transactions

November 27, 2024 — 12:29 am EST

Meridian Energy Limited (MDDNF) has released an update.

Meridian Energy Limited reported a series of transactions involving its Chief Financial Officer, Michael John Roan, affecting his holdings of ordinary shares and performance share rights. These actions were part of the company’s Long Term Incentive Plan, reflecting strategic financial decisions within the firm. Investors might find these developments indicative of Meridian’s internal financial alignment and executive engagement.

