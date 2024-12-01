Meridian Energy Discloses Management Share Transactions

Meridian Energy Limited (MDDNF) has released an update.

Meridian Energy Limited has released ongoing disclosure notices for several of its directors and senior managers, revealing changes in share ownership and transfers. The update highlights transactions involving ordinary shares and performance share rights, reflecting the company’s executive long-term incentive plans. These disclosures offer insights into the management’s stake in the company, which can be of interest to investors tracking insider activities.

