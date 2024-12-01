News & Insights

Stocks

Meridian Energy Discloses Management Share Transactions

December 01, 2024 — 10:07 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Meridian Energy Limited (MDDNF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Meridian Energy Limited has released ongoing disclosure notices for several of its directors and senior managers, revealing changes in share ownership and transfers. The update highlights transactions involving ordinary shares and performance share rights, reflecting the company’s executive long-term incentive plans. These disclosures offer insights into the management’s stake in the company, which can be of interest to investors tracking insider activities.

For further insights into MDDNF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MDDNF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.