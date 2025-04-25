Meridian Corporation Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Decrease in Net Income and Significant Growth in Pre-Provision Net Revenue

Meridian Corporation reports first quarter 2025 net income of $2.4 million; PPNR up 30% year-over-year, despite increased provisions.

Meridian Corporation reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, revealing a net income of $2.4 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, which was a decrease compared to $2.7 million from the same period in 2024. However, the pre-provision net revenue showed a significant increase of 30.2%, reaching $8.4 million. The total assets grew to $2.5 billion, with commercial lending increasing by 3% sequentially. Despite a rise in non-performing loans attributed mainly to higher provisions due to distressed SBA loans, the company maintained a net interest margin of 3.46%. The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per common share. The CEO noted strong business growth and loan demand, particularly in the Delaware Valley, while also highlighting the challenges brought about by rising interest rates impacting loan performance.

Potential Positives

Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) increased by 30.2% year-over-year, indicating strong operational performance.

Total assets grew by 6.0% from the previous quarter, reflecting solid overall growth for the company.

First quarter deposit growth was 6%, with significant increases in non-interest-bearing deposits, which rose by 34% quarter-over-quarter.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per common share, demonstrating commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Potential Negatives

Net income for the first quarter of 2025 decreased by 57.2% compared to the prior quarter, highlighting significant financial challenges.

Provision for credit losses increased by $1.6 million due to a rise in non-performing loans, indicating potential risks in the company's loan portfolio.

Total non-interest income dropped by 44.8% quarter-over-quarter, primarily impacted by the lack of a significant gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights, suggesting a decline in business activity and revenue generation capabilities.

FAQ

What were Meridian Corporation's net earnings for Q1 2025?

Meridian Corporation reported net earnings of $2.4 million for the first quarter of 2025.

How did pre-provision net revenue change in Q1 2025?

Pre-provision net revenue increased by 30.2%, reaching $8.4 million compared to Q1 2024.

When will the quarterly dividend be paid to shareholders?

The quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per common share will be paid on May 19, 2025.

What is Meridian Corporation's net interest margin?

As of Q1 2025, Meridian Corporation's net interest margin stood at 3.46%.

What factors impacted net income in Q1 2025?

Net income was affected by decreased non-interest income and higher provisioning due to distressed SBA loans.

Full Release



MALVERN, Pa., April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Corporation (Nasdaq: MRBK) today reported:















Three Months Ended













(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)((Unaudited)









March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













March 31,









2024













Income:































Net income





$





2,399









$





5,600









$





2,676









Diluted earnings per common share





$





0.21









$





0.49









$





0.24









Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)



(1)







$





8,357









$





11,167









$





6,419









(1) See Non-GAAP reconciliation in the Appendix



























































Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was $2.4 million, or $0.21 per diluted share.











Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was $2.4 million, or $0.21 per diluted share.



Pre-provision net revenue



1



for the quarter was $8.4 million, up $1.9 million or 30.2% from 1Q 2024.











Pre-provision net revenue for the quarter was $8.4 million, up $1.9 million or 30.2% from 1Q 2024.



Net interest margin was 3.46% for the first quarter of 2025, with a loan yield of 7.19%.











Net interest margin was 3.46% for the first quarter of 2025, with a loan yield of 7.19%.



Return on average assets and return on average equity for the first quarter of 2025 were 0.40% and 5.57%, respectively.











Return on average assets and return on average equity for the first quarter of 2025 were 0.40% and 5.57%, respectively.



Total assets at March 31, 2025 were $2.5 billion, compared to $2.4 billion at December 31, 2024 and $2.3 billion at March 31, 2024.











Total assets at March 31, 2025 were $2.5 billion, compared to $2.4 billion at December 31, 2024 and $2.3 billion at March 31, 2024.



Commercial loans, excluding leases, increased $49.5 million, or 3% for the quarter.











Commercial loans, excluding leases, increased $49.5 million, or 3% for the quarter.



First quarter deposit growth was $123.4 million, or 6%.











First quarter deposit growth was $123.4 million, or 6%.



Non-interest-bearing deposits were up $82.6 million or 34%, quarter over quarter.











Non-interest-bearing deposits were up $82.6 million or 34%, quarter over quarter.



On April 24, 2025, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per common share, payable May 19, 2025 to shareholders of record as of May 12, 2025.











Christopher J. Annas, Chairman and CEO commented:





Meridian’s first quarter 2025 earnings of $2.4 million were slightly below the first quarter 2024 net income of $2.7 million however PPNR was up 30%, reflecting overall healthy growth in our business units and good expense control. Our earnings were negatively affected by higher provisioning resulting mainly from distressed SBA loans, which have been impacted by the dramatic rate rise. The remediation process for SBA loans is lengthy due to procedural requirements, which we follow diligently to assure the government guaranty, but we are making progress. On a positive note, our net interest margin was 3.46% and has shown consistent improvement over the last four quarters.





Loan growth in the first quarter was 12% annualized (minus expected lease paydowns) and all commercial groups contributed. The Delaware Valley region is plagued by a lack of homes for sale, so construction and other residential building is in demand. Our commercial/industrial lending has benefited from disruption in a recent local bank combination, from where we hired a senior lender with a deep list of contacts throughout the region. We expect many opportunities from this individual and his future hires.





Meridian Wealth Partners continued its strong performance with pre-tax income of $726 thousand for the quarter. A slight increase in assets under management combined with overall better fee percentages contributed to the gain. We are poised for better growth in this segment as our expanded loan customer base provides referral business, and with the recent hiring of a senior wealth professional to help focus on other opportunities.





The mortgage group had a larger pre-tax loss in 1Q25 vs 1Q24, mainly due to lower volume and a lesser loan officer count. The first quarter is seasonally weaker, but we are encouraged by the forecast for greater home inventory in both our Delaware Valley and Maryland markets. That has been a much bigger factor for loan originations than mortgage rates.





Our solid growth in PPNR has enabled us to manage the spike in non-performing loans, as we work intensely to remediate these credits. The growth in first quarter loan volume and expansion in net interest margin should continue to help drive further improvement in profitability.







Select Condensed Financial Information

















As of or for the three months ended (Unaudited)

















March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024













March 31,









2024

















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













Income:















































Net income





$





2,399













$





5,600













$





4,743













$





3,326













$





2,676













Basic earnings per common share









0.21

















0.50

















0.43

















0.30

















0.24













Diluted earnings per common share









0.21

















0.49

















0.42

















0.30

















0.24













Net interest income









19,776

















19,299

















18,242

















16,846

















16,609



























































Balance Sheet:















































Total assets





$





2,528,586













$





2,385,867













$





2,387,721













$





2,351,584













$





2,292,923













Loans, net of fees and costs









2,071,675

















2,030,437

















2,008,396

















1,988,535

















1,956,315













Total deposits









2,128,742

















2,005,368

















1,978,927

















1,915,436

















1,900,696













Non-interest bearing deposits









323,485

















240,858

















237,207

















224,040

















220,581













Stockholders' equity









173,266

















171,522

















167,450

















162,382

















159,936



























































Balance Sheet Average Balances:















































Total assets





$





2,420,571













$





2,434,270













$





2,373,261













$





2,319,295













$





2,269,047













Total interest earning assets









2,330,224

















2,342,651

















2,277,523

















2,222,177

















2,173,212













Loans, net of fees and costs









2,039,676

















2,029,739

















1,997,574

















1,972,740

















1,944,187













Total deposits









2,036,208

















2,043,505

















1,960,145

















1,919,954

















1,823,523













Non-interest bearing deposits









244,161

















259,118

















246,310

















229,040

















233,255













Stockholders' equity









174,734

















171,214

















165,309

















162,119

















159,822



























































Performance Ratios (Annualized):















































Return on average assets









0.40





%













0.92





%













0.80





%













0.58





%













0.47





%









Return on average equity









5.57





%













13.01





%













11.41





%













8.25





%













6.73





%































































































Income Statement -





First





Quarter





2025





Compared to





Fourth





Quarter





2024







First quarter net income decreased $3.2 million, or 57.2%, to $2.4 million due to decreased non-interest income as the prior quarter included a $4.0 million gain on sale of MSR's and a $317 thousand gain on sale of OREO, partially offset by a $1.0 million charge for early lease termination. The first quarter provision for credit losses increased over the prior quarter by $1.6 million. Net interest income increased $477 thousand and non-interest expenses decreased $2.7 million. Detailed explanations of the major categories of income and expense follow below.







Net Interest income







Interest income decreased $869 thousand quarter-over-quarter on a tax equivalent basis, driven by both two less days in the period as well as a lower level of average earning assets, which decreased by $12.4 million. On a rate basis, the yield on earnings assets increased 2 basis points.





Average total loans, excluding residential loans for sale, increased $10.0 million. The largest drivers of this increase were commercial, commercial real estate, and small business loans which on a combined basis increased $21.2 million on average, partially offset by a decrease in average leases of $10.6 million. Home equity, residential real estate, consumer and other loans held in portfolio decreased on a combined basis $602 thousand on average.





Total interest expense decreased $1.3 million, quarter-over-quarter, also driven by two fewer days in the period and a lower volume of time deposits and borrowings. On a rate basis, all deposit types experienced a decrease in the cost, with the overall cost of deposits dropping 21 basis points. Interest expense on total deposits decreased $1.5 million and interest expense on borrowings decreased $139 thousand. During the period, interest-bearing checking accounts and money market accounts increased $9.9 million and $37.9 million on average, respectively, while time deposits decreased $40.2 million on average. Borrowings decreased $6.7 million on average.





Overall the net interest margin increased 17 basis points to 3.46% as the cost of funds declined and the yield on earning assets increased slightly.







Provision for Credit Losses







The overall provision for credit losses for the first quarter increased $1.6 million to $5.2 million, from $3.6 million in the fourth quarter. The first quarter provision increased due to an increase of $7.1 million in non-performing loans which led to an increase of $2.3 million in specific reserves on such loans. SBA loans make up $6.9 million of these additional non-performing loans, of which $3.8 million are guaranteed by the SBA. The increase in provision was also partially impacted by unfavorable changes in certain macro-economic factors used in the model due to current economic and market uncertainty.







Non-interest income







The following table presents the components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:















Three Months Ended





























(Dollars in thousands)









March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













$ Change













% Change











Mortgage banking income





$





3,393













$





5,516













$





(2,123





)









(38.5)%









Wealth management income









1,535

















1,527

















8













0.5





%









SBA loan income









748

















1,143

















(395





)









(34.6)%









Earnings on investment in life insurance









222

















224

















(2





)









(0.9)%









Net (loss) gain on sale of MSRs









(52





)













3,992

















(4,044





)









(101.3)%









Gain on sale of OREO









—

















317

















(317





)









(100.0)%









Net change in the fair value of derivative instruments









149

















(146





)













295













(202.1)%









Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-sale









102

















(163





)













265













(162.6)%









Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-investment









170

















(552





)













722













(130.8)%









Net (loss) gain on hedging activity









21

















192

















(171





)









(89.1)%









Other









1,036

















1,229

















(193





)









(15.7)%









Total non-interest income





$





7,324













$





13,279













$





(5,955





)









(44.8)%





































































Total non-interest income decreased $6.0 million, or 44.8%, quarter-over-quarter largely due to recognizing a gain on sale of MSRs of $4.0 million in the prior quarter, combined with a $2.1 million decline in mortgage banking income, and a change in gains of $171 thousand in hedging activity. These declines in income were partially offset by favorable derivative and loan related fair value changes. Mortgage loan sales decreased $68.1 million or 31.5% quarter over quarter driving lower gain on sale income in addition to a lower overall margin, leading to the lower level of mortgage banking income.





SBA loan income decreased $395 thousand due to a lower level of SBA loan sales. SBA loans sold for the quarter-ended March 31, 2025 totaled $12.1 million, down $7.8 million, or 39.1%, compared to the quarter-ended December 31, 2024. The gross margin on SBA sales was 8.7% for the quarter, up from 7.5% for the previous quarter.







Non-interest expense







The following table presents the components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:















Three Months Ended





























(Dollars in thousands)









March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













$ Change













% Change











Salaries and employee benefits





$





11,385









$





12,429









$





(1,044





)









(8.4)%









Occupancy and equipment









1,338













2,270













(932





)









(41.1)%









Professional fees









763













1,134













(371





)









(32.7)%









Data processing and software









1,479













1,553













(74





)









(4.8)%









Advertising and promotion









779













839













(60





)









(7.2)%









Pennsylvania bank shares tax









269













243













26













10.7





%









Other









2,730













2,943













(213





)









(7.2)%









Total non-interest expense





$





18,743









$





21,411









$





(2,668





)









(12.5)%





























































Overall salaries and benefits decreased $1.0 million. Bank and wealth segments combined decreased $245 thousand, while the mortgage segment decreased $799 thousand. Mortgage segment salaries, commissions, and employee benefits expense are impacted by volume and decreased commensurate with the lower levels of originations, which were down $63.5 million from the prior quarter. Occupancy and equipment expense decreased $932 thousand, net, due to fees, credits and other disposal costs for the early termination of the Blue Bell lease that occurred in the prior quarter. Professional fees decreased $371 thousand over the prior period mainly due to the results of cost control efforts on certain internal audit fees, legal fees and consulting fees, while other non-interest expense decreased $213 thousand due to a decline in certain business development costs, other loan related fees, and OREO related expenses.







Balance Sheet -





March 31, 2025





Compared to





December 31, 2024







Total assets increased $142.7 million, or 6.0%, to $2.5 billion as of March 31, 2025 from $2.4 billion at December 31, 2024. Interest-earning cash increased $91.8 million, or 419.7%, to $113.6 million as of March 31, 2025 from December 31, 2024, as a temporary deposit of $103 million from a long standing customer was on hand for several weeks. In addition, loan growth contributed to the overall increase in total assets over this period.





Portfolio loan growth was $42.0 million, or 2.1% quarter-over-quarter. The portfolio growth was generated from commercial mortgage loans which increased $21.2 million, or 2.6%, construction loans which increased $18.3 million, or 7.1%, small business loans which increased $5.3 million, or 3.4%, and commercial & industrial loans which increased $4.6 million, or 1.3%. Lease financings decreased $9.2 million, or 12.1% from December 31, 2024, partially offsetting the above noted loan growth, but this decline was expected as we continue to refocus away from lease originations.





Total deposits increased $123.4 million, or 6.2% quarter-over-quarter, led by non-interest bearing deposit growth of $82.6 million. Non-interest bearing deposits benefited from a late quarter deposit of $103 million from a long standing customer that sold a business. This deposit was on hand for several weeks. Money market accounts and savings accounts also increased a combined $34.3 million, while interest bearing demand deposits increased $19.6 million, and time deposits decreased $13.1 million from largely wholesale efforts. Overall borrowings increased $15.1 million, or 12.1% quarter-over-quarter.





Total stockholders’ equity increased by $1.7 million from December 31, 2024, to $173.3 million as of March 31, 2025. Changes to equity for the current quarter included net income of $2.4 million, less dividends paid of $1.4 million, offset by a decrease of $529 thousand in other comprehensive income. The Community Bank Leverage Ratio for the Bank was 9.30% at March 31, 2025.







Asset Quality Summary







Non-performing loans increased $7.1 million to $52.2 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $45.1 million at December 31, 2024. Included in non-performing loans are $19.1 million of SBA loans of which $9.9 million, or 53%, are guaranteed by the SBA. The SBA portfolio was subject to the Fed's rapid rate increase and $15.0 million, or 80% of these non-performing loans originated in 2020-2021 where their rates rose over 500 basis points.





The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans increased 30 bps to 2.49% as of March 31, 2025, from 2.19% as of December 31, 2024. The increase in non-performing loans was led by a $6.9 million increase in non-performing SBA loans, and $881 thousand in leases.





Net charge-offs as a % of total average loans of 0.14% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, decreased from 0.34% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Net charge-offs decreased to $2.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $7.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. First quarter charge-offs consisted of $851 thousand on a protracted commercial advertising loan relationship, $738 thousand related to construction loans, $553 thousand of small ticket equipment leases which are charged-off after becoming more than 120 days past due, and $277 thousand in SBA loans. Overall there were recoveries of $175 thousand, largely related to leases and SBA loans.





The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment was 1.01% as of March 31, 2025, an increase from the coverage ratio of 0.91% as of December 31, 2024 due largely to the increase in specific reserves on non-performing loans in the quarter discussed above. As of March 31, 2025 there were specific reserves of $5.0 million against individually evaluated loans, an increase of $2.3 million from $2.7 million in specific reserves as of December 31, 2024. The specific reserve increase over the prior quarter was led by a $1.6 million increase in specific reserves on SBA loans, as well as increases of $535 thousand in commercial real estate loan specifics reserves and a $174 thousand increase in commercial loan specific reserves.







About Meridian Corporation







Meridian Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Meridian Corporation, is an innovative community bank serving Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland. Through its 17 offices, including banking branches and mortgage locations, Meridian offers a full suite of financial products and services. Meridian specializes in business and industrial lending, retail and commercial real estate lending, electronic payments, and wealth management solutions through Meridian Wealth Partners. Meridian also offers a broad menu of high-yield depository products supported by robust online and mobile access. For additional information, visit our website at



www.meridianbanker.com



. Member FDIC.







“Safe Harbor” Statement







In addition to historical information, this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to Meridian Corporation’s strategies, goals, beliefs, expectations, estimates, intentions, capital raising efforts, financial condition and results of operations, future performance and business. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words “may,” “could,” “should,” “pro forma,” “looking forward,” “would,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” or similar expressions generally indicate a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which, in whole or in part, are beyond Meridian Corporation’s control). Numerous competitive, economic, regulatory, legal and technological factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, credit losses and the credit risk of our commercial and consumer loan products; changes in the level of charge-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, or ACL; cyber-security concerns; rapid technological developments and changes; increased competitive pressures; changes in spreads on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets; escalating tariff and other trade policies and the resulting impacts on market volatility and global trade; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position; unanticipated changes in regulatory and governmental policies impacting interest rates and financial markets; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and Meridian Corporation, in particular; changes in accounting policies, practices or guidance; developments affecting the industry and the soundness of financial institutions and further disruption to the economy and U.S. banking system; among others, could cause Meridian Corporation’s financial performance to differ materially from the goals, plans, objectives, intentions and expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements. Meridian Corporation cautions that the foregoing factors are not exclusive, and neither such factors nor any such forward-looking statement takes into account the impact of any future events. All forward-looking statements and information set forth herein are based on management’s current beliefs and assumptions as of the date hereof and speak only as of the date they are made. For a more complete discussion of the assumptions, risks and uncertainties related to our business, you are encouraged to review Meridian Corporation’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K that update or provide information in addition to the information included in the Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings, if any. Meridian Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by Meridian Corporation or by or on behalf of Meridian Bank.











MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES









FINANCIAL RATIOS (Unaudited)









(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)





























Three Months Ended

















March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024













March 31,









2024













Earnings and Per Share Data:















































Net income





$





2,399













$





5,600













$





4,743













$





3,326













$





2,676













Basic earnings per common share





$





0.21













$





0.50













$





0.43













$





0.30













$





0.24













Diluted earnings per common share





$





0.21













$





0.49













$





0.42













$





0.30













$





0.24













Common shares outstanding









11,285

















11,240

















11,229

















11,191

















11,186



























































Performance Ratios:















































Return on average assets



(2)











0.40





%













0.92





%













0.80





%













0.58





%













0.47





%









Return on average equity



(2)











5.57

















13.01

















11.41

















8.25

















6.73













Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)



(2)











3.46

















3.29

















3.20

















3.06

















3.09













Yield on earning assets (tax-equivalent)



(2)











6.83

















6.81

















7.06

















6.98

















6.90













Cost of funds



(2)











3.56

















3.71

















4.05

















4.10

















4.00













Efficiency ratio









69.16





%













65.72





%













70.67





%













72.89





%













73.90





%























































Asset Quality Ratios:















































Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans









0.14





%













0.34





%













0.11





%













0.20





%













0.12





%









Non-performing loans to total loans









2.49

















2.19

















2.20

















1.84

















1.93













Non-performing assets to total assets









2.07

















1.90

















1.97

















1.68

















1.74













Allowance for credit losses to:













































Total loans and other finance receivables









1.01

















0.91

















1.09

















1.09

















1.18













Total loans and other finance receivables (excluding loans at fair value)



(1)











1.01

















0.91

















1.10

















1.10

















1.19













Non-performing loans









39.90





%













40.86





%













48.66





%













57.66





%













60.59





%























































Capital Ratios:















































Book value per common share





$





15.35













$





15.26













$





14.91













$





14.51













$





14.30













Tangible book value per common share





$





15.03













$





14.93













$





14.58













$





14.17













$





13.96













Total equity/Total assets









6.85





%













7.19





%













7.01





%













6.91





%













6.98





%









Tangible common equity/Tangible assets - Corporation



(1)











6.72

















7.05

















6.87

















6.76

















6.82













Tangible common equity/Tangible assets - Bank



(1)











8.61

















9.06

















8.95

















8.85

















8.93













Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank









9.30

















9.21

















9.32

















9.33

















9.42













Common tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank









10.15

















10.33

















10.17

















9.84

















9.87













Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank









10.15

















10.33

















10.17

















9.84

















9.87













Total risk-based capital ratio - Bank









11.14





%













11.20





%













11.22





%













10.84





%













10.95





%









(1) See Non-GAAP reconciliation in the Appendix









































(2) Annualized







































































































MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)









(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)





























Three Months Ended

















March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













March 31,









2024













Interest income:































Loans and other finance receivables, including fees





$





36,549













$





37,229













$





35,339













Securities - taxable









1,693

















1,684

















1,251













Securities - tax-exempt









313

















314

















325













Cash and cash equivalents









613

















801

















300













Total interest income









39,168

















40,028

















37,215















Interest expense:































Deposits









16,868

















18,341

















17,392













Borrowings and subordinated debentures









2,524

















2,388

















3,214













Total interest expense









19,392

















20,729

















20,606













Net interest income









19,776

















19,299

















16,609













Provision for credit losses









5,212

















3,572

















2,866













Net interest income after provision for credit losses









14,564

















15,727

















13,743















Non-interest income:































Mortgage banking income









3,393

















5,516

















3,634













Wealth management income









1,535

















1,527

















1,317













SBA loan income









748

















1,143

















986













Earnings on investment in life insurance









222

















224

















207













Net (loss) gain on sale of MSRs









(52





)













3,992

















—













Gain on sale of OREO









—

















317

















—













Net change in the fair value of derivative instruments









149

















(146





)













75













Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-sale









102

















(163





)













(2





)









Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-investment









170

















(552





)













(175





)









Net (loss) gain on hedging activity









21

















192

















(19





)









Other









1,036

















1,229

















1,961













Total non-interest income









7,324

















13,279

















7,984















Non-interest expense:































Salaries and employee benefits









11,385

















12,429

















10,573













Occupancy and equipment









1,338

















2,270

















1,233













Professional fees









763

















1,134

















1,498













Data processing and software









1,479

















1,553

















1,532













Advertising and promotion









779

















839

















748













Pennsylvania bank shares tax









269

















243

















274













Other









2,730

















2,943

















2,316













Total non-interest expense









18,743

















21,411

















18,174













Income before income taxes









3,145

















7,595

















3,553













Income tax expense









746

















1,995

















877













Net income





$





2,399













$





5,600













$





2,676









































Basic earnings per common share





$





0.21













$





0.50













$





0.24













Diluted earnings per common share





$





0.21













$





0.49













$





0.24









































Basic weighted average shares outstanding









11,205

















11,158

















11,088













Diluted weighted average shares outstanding









11,446

















11,375

















11,201















































































MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Unaudited)









(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)





























































March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024













March 31,









2024













Assets:















































Cash and due from banks





$





16,976













$





5,598













$





12,542













$





8,457













$





8,935













Interest-bearing deposits at other banks









113,620

















21,864

















19,805

















15,601

















14,092













Federal funds sold









629

















—

















—

















—

















—













Cash and cash equivalents









131,225

















27,462

















32,347

















24,058

















23,027













Securities available-for-sale, at fair value









185,221

















174,304

















171,568

















159,141

















150,996













Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost









32,720

















33,771

















33,833

















35,089

















35,157













Equity investments









2,126

















2,086

















2,166

















2,088

















2,092













Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value









28,047

















32,413

















46,602

















54,278

















29,124













Loans and other finance receivables, net of fees and costs









2,071,675

















2,030,437

















2,008,396

















1,988,535

















1,956,315













Allowance for credit losses









(20,827





)













(18,438





)













(21,965





)













(21,703





)













(23,171





)









Loans and other finance receivables, net of the allowance for credit losses









2,050,848

















2,011,999

















1,986,431

















1,966,832

















1,933,144













Restricted investment in bank stock









8,369

















7,753

















8,542

















10,044

















8,560













Bank premises and equipment, net









12,028

















12,151

















12,807

















13,114

















13,451













Bank owned life insurance









29,935

















29,712

















29,489

















29,267

















29,051













Accrued interest receivable









10,345

















9,958

















10,012

















9,973

















9,864













Other real estate owned









159

















159

















1,862

















1,862

















1,703













Deferred income taxes









5,136

















4,669

















3,537

















3,950

















4,339













Servicing assets









4,284

















4,382

















4,364

















11,341

















11,573













Servicing assets held for sale









—

















—

















6,609

















—

















—













Goodwill









899

















899

















899

















899

















899













Intangible assets









2,716

















2,767

















2,818

















2,869

















2,920













Other assets









24,528

















31,382

















33,835

















26,779

















37,023













Total assets





$





2,528,586













$





2,385,867













$





2,387,721













$





2,351,584













$





2,292,923



























































Liabilities:















































Deposits:













































Non-interest bearing





$





323,485













$





240,858













$





237,207













$





224,040













$





220,581













Interest bearing













































Interest checking









161,055

















141,439

















133,429

















130,062

















121,204













Money market and savings deposits









947,795

















913,536

















822,837

















787,479

















797,525













Time deposits









696,407

















709,535

















785,454

















773,855

















761,386













Total interest-bearing deposits









1,805,257

















1,764,510

















1,741,720

















1,691,396

















1,680,115













Total deposits









2,128,742

















2,005,368

















1,978,927

















1,915,436

















1,900,696













Borrowings









139,590

















124,471

















144,880

















187,260

















145,803













Subordinated debentures









49,761

















49,743

















49,928

















49,897

















49,867













Accrued interest payable









7,404

















6,860

















7,017

















7,709

















8,350













Other liabilities









29,823

















27,903

















39,519

















28,900

















28,271













Total liabilities









2,355,320

















2,214,345

















2,220,271

















2,189,202

















2,132,987



























































Stockholders’ equity:















































Common stock









13,288

















13,243

















13,232

















13,194

















13,189













Surplus









81,724

















81,545

















81,002

















80,639

















80,487













Treasury stock









(26,079





)













(26,079





)













(26,079





)













(26,079





)













(26,079





)









Unearned common stock held by employee stock ownership plan









(1,006





)













(1,006





)













(1,204





)













(1,204





)













(1,204





)









Retained earnings









112,952

















111,961

















107,765

















104,420

















102,492













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(7,613





)













(8,142





)













(7,266





)













(8,588





)













(8,949





)









Total stockholders’ equity









173,266

















171,522

















167,450

















162,382

















159,936













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





2,528,586













$





2,385,867













$





2,387,721













$





2,351,584













$





2,292,923















































































































MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited)









(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)





























Three Months Ended

















March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024













March 31,









2024











Interest income





$





39,168









$





40,028









$





40,319









$





38,465









$





37,215









Interest expense









19,392













20,729













22,077













21,619













20,606









Net interest income









19,776













19,299













18,242













16,846













16,609









Provision for credit losses









5,212













3,572













2,282













2,680













2,866









Non-interest income









7,324













13,279













10,831













9,244













7,984









Non-interest expense









18,743













21,411













20,546













19,018













18,174









Income before income tax expense









3,145













7,595













6,245













4,392













3,553









Income tax expense









746













1,995













1,502













1,066













877









Net Income





$





2,399









$





5,600









$





4,743









$





3,326









$





2,676





















































Basic weighted average shares outstanding









11,205













11,158













11,110













11,096













11,088









Basic earnings per common share





$





0.21









$





0.50









$





0.43









$





0.30









$





0.24





















































Diluted weighted average shares outstanding









11,446













11,375













11,234













11,150













11,201









Diluted earnings per common share





$





0.21









$





0.49









$





0.42









$





0.30









$





0.24



























































































Segment Information

















Three





Months Ended





March 31, 2025













Three





Months Ended





March 31, 2024













(dollars in thousands)









Bank













Wealth













Mortgage













Total













Bank













Wealth













Mortgage













Total











Net interest income





$





19,706













$





9













$





61













$





19,776













$





16,592













$





(6





)









$





23













$





16,609













Provision for credit losses









5,212

















—

















—

















5,212

















2,866

















—

















—

















2,866













Net interest income after provision









14,494

















9

















61

















14,564

















13,726

















(6





)













23

















13,743













Non-interest income









1,912

















1,535

















3,877

















7,324

















1,874

















1,317

















4,793

















7,984













Non-interest expense









12,758

















818

















5,167

















18,743

















12,060

















833

















5,281

















18,174













Income (loss) before income taxes





$





3,648













$





726













$





(1,229





)









$





3,145













$





3,540













$





478













$





(465





)









$





3,553













Efficiency ratio









59





%













53





%













131





%













69





%













65





%













64





%













110





%













74





%















































































































































MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES









APPENDIX: NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited)









(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)







Meridian believes that non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts. The non-GAAP disclosure have limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for performance and financial condition measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Meridian’s results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.















Pre-provision Net Revenue Reconciliation

















Three Months Ended













(Dollars in thousands, except per share data, Unaudited)









March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













March 31,









2024











Income before income tax expense





$





3,145









$





7,595









$





3,553









Provision for credit losses









5,212













3,572













2,866









Pre-provision net revenue





$





8,357









$





11,167









$





6,419



































































Pre-Provision Net Revenue Reconciliation

















Three Months Ended













(Dollars in thousands, except per share data, Unaudited)









March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













March 31,









2024











Bank





$





8,860













$





8,205









$





6,406













Wealth









726

















571













478













Mortgage









(1,229





)













2,391













(465





)









Pre-provision net revenue





$





8,357













$





11,167









$





6,419















































































Allowance For Credit Losses (ACL) to Loans and Other Finance Receivables, Excluding and Loans at Fair Value

















March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024













March 31,









2024











Allowance for credit losses (GAAP)





$





20,827













$





18,438













$





21,965













$





21,703













$





23,171

























































Loans and other finance receivables (GAAP)









2,071,675

















2,030,437

















2,008,396

















1,988,535

















1,956,315













Less: Loans at fair value









(14,182





)













(14,501





)













(13,965





)













(12,900





)













(13,139





)









Loans and other finance receivables, excluding loans at fair value (non-GAAP)





$





2,057,493













$





2,015,936













$





1,994,431













$





1,975,635













$





1,943,176

























































ACL to loans and other finance receivables (GAAP)









1.01





%













0.91





%













1.09





%













1.09





%













1.18





%









ACL to loans and other finance receivables, excluding loans at fair value (non-GAAP)









1.01





%













0.91





%













1.10





%













1.10





%













1.19





%















































































































Tangible Common Equity Ratio Reconciliation - Corporation

















March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024













March 31,









2024











Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)





$





173,266













$





171,522













$





167,450













$





162,382













$





159,936













Less: Goodwill and intangible assets









(3,615





)













(3,666





)













(3,717





)













(3,768





)













(3,819





)









Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)









169,651

















167,856

















163,733

















158,614

















156,117

























































Total assets (GAAP)









2,528,586

















2,385,867

















2,387,721

















2,351,584

















2,292,923













Less: Goodwill and intangible assets









(3,615





)













(3,666





)













(3,717





)













(3,768





)













(3,819





)









Tangible assets (non-GAAP)





$





2,524,971













$





2,382,201













$





2,384,004













$





2,347,816













$





2,289,104













Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio - Corporation (non-GAAP)









6.72





%













7.05





%













6.87





%













6.76





%













6.82





%















































































































Tangible Common Equity Ratio Reconciliation - Bank

















March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024













March 31,









2024











Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)





$





220,768













$





219,119













$





217,028













$





211,308













$





208,319













Less: Goodwill and intangible assets









(3,615





)













(3,666





)













(3,717





)













(3,768





)













(3,819





)









Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)









217,153

















215,453

















213,311

















207,540

















204,500

























































Total assets (GAAP)









2,525,029

















2,382,014

















2,385,994

















2,349,600

















2,292,894













Less: Goodwill and intangible assets









(3,615





)













(3,666





)













(3,717





)













(3,768





)













(3,819





)









Tangible assets (non-GAAP)





$





2,521,414













$





2,378,348













$





2,382,277













$





2,345,832













$





2,289,075













Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio - Bank (non-GAAP)









8.61





%













9.06





%













8.95





%













8.85





%













8.93





%



























































Tangible Book Value Reconciliation

















March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024













March 31,









2024











Book value per common share





$





15.35













$





15.26













$





14.91













$





14.51













$





14.30













Less: Impact of goodwill /intangible assets









0.32

















0.33

















0.33

















0.34

















0.34













Tangible book value per common share





$





15.03













$





14.93













$





14.58













$





14.17













$





13.96











