Meridian Corporation Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Decrease in Net Income and Significant Growth in Pre-Provision Net Revenue

April 25, 2025 — 01:40 pm EDT

Meridian Corporation reports first quarter 2025 net income of $2.4 million; PPNR up 30% year-over-year, despite increased provisions.

Meridian Corporation reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, revealing a net income of $2.4 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, which was a decrease compared to $2.7 million from the same period in 2024. However, the pre-provision net revenue showed a significant increase of 30.2%, reaching $8.4 million. The total assets grew to $2.5 billion, with commercial lending increasing by 3% sequentially. Despite a rise in non-performing loans attributed mainly to higher provisions due to distressed SBA loans, the company maintained a net interest margin of 3.46%. The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per common share. The CEO noted strong business growth and loan demand, particularly in the Delaware Valley, while also highlighting the challenges brought about by rising interest rates impacting loan performance.

Potential Positives

  • Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) increased by 30.2% year-over-year, indicating strong operational performance.
  • Total assets grew by 6.0% from the previous quarter, reflecting solid overall growth for the company.
  • First quarter deposit growth was 6%, with significant increases in non-interest-bearing deposits, which rose by 34% quarter-over-quarter.
  • The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per common share, demonstrating commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Potential Negatives

  • Net income for the first quarter of 2025 decreased by 57.2% compared to the prior quarter, highlighting significant financial challenges.
  • Provision for credit losses increased by $1.6 million due to a rise in non-performing loans, indicating potential risks in the company's loan portfolio.
  • Total non-interest income dropped by 44.8% quarter-over-quarter, primarily impacted by the lack of a significant gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights, suggesting a decline in business activity and revenue generation capabilities.

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

MALVERN, Pa., April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Corporation (Nasdaq: MRBK) today reported:

Three Months Ended


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)((Unaudited)

March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


March 31,




2024


Income:





Net income
$
2,399

$
5,600

$
2,676

Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.21

$
0.49

$
0.24

Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)

(1)
$
8,357

$
11,167

$
6,419

(1) See Non-GAAP reconciliation in the Appendix













  • Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was $2.4 million, or $0.21 per diluted share.






  • Pre-provision net revenue

    1

    for the quarter was $8.4 million, up $1.9 million or 30.2% from 1Q 2024.






  • Net interest margin was 3.46% for the first quarter of 2025, with a loan yield of 7.19%.






  • Return on average assets and return on average equity for the first quarter of 2025 were 0.40% and 5.57%, respectively.






  • Total assets at March 31, 2025 were $2.5 billion, compared to $2.4 billion at December 31, 2024 and $2.3 billion at March 31, 2024.






  • Commercial loans, excluding leases, increased $49.5 million, or 3% for the quarter.






  • First quarter deposit growth was $123.4 million, or 6%.






  • Non-interest-bearing deposits were up $82.6 million or 34%, quarter over quarter.






  • On April 24, 2025, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per common share, payable May 19, 2025 to shareholders of record as of May 12, 2025.





Christopher J. Annas, Chairman and CEO commented:



Meridian’s first quarter 2025 earnings of $2.4 million were slightly below the first quarter 2024 net income of $2.7 million however PPNR was up 30%, reflecting overall healthy growth in our business units and good expense control. Our earnings were negatively affected by higher provisioning resulting mainly from distressed SBA loans, which have been impacted by the dramatic rate rise. The remediation process for SBA loans is lengthy due to procedural requirements, which we follow diligently to assure the government guaranty, but we are making progress. On a positive note, our net interest margin was 3.46% and has shown consistent improvement over the last four quarters.



Loan growth in the first quarter was 12% annualized (minus expected lease paydowns) and all commercial groups contributed. The Delaware Valley region is plagued by a lack of homes for sale, so construction and other residential building is in demand. Our commercial/industrial lending has benefited from disruption in a recent local bank combination, from where we hired a senior lender with a deep list of contacts throughout the region. We expect many opportunities from this individual and his future hires.



Meridian Wealth Partners continued its strong performance with pre-tax income of $726 thousand for the quarter. A slight increase in assets under management combined with overall better fee percentages contributed to the gain. We are poised for better growth in this segment as our expanded loan customer base provides referral business, and with the recent hiring of a senior wealth professional to help focus on other opportunities.



The mortgage group had a larger pre-tax loss in 1Q25 vs 1Q24, mainly due to lower volume and a lesser loan officer count. The first quarter is seasonally weaker, but we are encouraged by the forecast for greater home inventory in both our Delaware Valley and Maryland markets. That has been a much bigger factor for loan originations than mortgage rates.



Our solid growth in PPNR has enabled us to manage the spike in non-performing loans, as we work intensely to remediate these credits. The growth in first quarter loan volume and expansion in net interest margin should continue to help drive further improvement in profitability.




Select Condensed Financial Information

As of or for the three months ended (Unaudited)



March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


September 30,




2024


June 30,




2024


March 31,




2024



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


Income:









Net income
$
2,399


$
5,600


$
4,743


$
3,326


$
2,676

Basic earnings per common share

0.21



0.50



0.43



0.30



0.24

Diluted earnings per common share

0.21



0.49



0.42



0.30



0.24

Net interest income

19,776



19,299



18,242



16,846



16,609












Balance Sheet:









Total assets
$
2,528,586


$
2,385,867


$
2,387,721


$
2,351,584


$
2,292,923

Loans, net of fees and costs

2,071,675



2,030,437



2,008,396



1,988,535



1,956,315

Total deposits

2,128,742



2,005,368



1,978,927



1,915,436



1,900,696

Non-interest bearing deposits

323,485



240,858



237,207



224,040



220,581

Stockholders' equity

173,266



171,522



167,450



162,382



159,936












Balance Sheet Average Balances:









Total assets
$
2,420,571


$
2,434,270


$
2,373,261


$
2,319,295


$
2,269,047

Total interest earning assets

2,330,224



2,342,651



2,277,523



2,222,177



2,173,212

Loans, net of fees and costs

2,039,676



2,029,739



1,997,574



1,972,740



1,944,187

Total deposits

2,036,208



2,043,505



1,960,145



1,919,954



1,823,523

Non-interest bearing deposits

244,161



259,118



246,310



229,040



233,255

Stockholders' equity

174,734



171,214



165,309



162,119



159,822












Performance Ratios (Annualized):









Return on average assets

0.40
%


0.92
%


0.80
%


0.58
%


0.47
%

Return on average equity

5.57
%


13.01
%


11.41
%


8.25
%


6.73
%























Income Statement -


First


Quarter


2025


Compared to


Fourth


Quarter


2024



First quarter net income decreased $3.2 million, or 57.2%, to $2.4 million due to decreased non-interest income as the prior quarter included a $4.0 million gain on sale of MSR's and a $317 thousand gain on sale of OREO, partially offset by a $1.0 million charge for early lease termination. The first quarter provision for credit losses increased over the prior quarter by $1.6 million. Net interest income increased $477 thousand and non-interest expenses decreased $2.7 million. Detailed explanations of the major categories of income and expense follow below.




Net Interest income



Interest income decreased $869 thousand quarter-over-quarter on a tax equivalent basis, driven by both two less days in the period as well as a lower level of average earning assets, which decreased by $12.4 million. On a rate basis, the yield on earnings assets increased 2 basis points.



Average total loans, excluding residential loans for sale, increased $10.0 million. The largest drivers of this increase were commercial, commercial real estate, and small business loans which on a combined basis increased $21.2 million on average, partially offset by a decrease in average leases of $10.6 million. Home equity, residential real estate, consumer and other loans held in portfolio decreased on a combined basis $602 thousand on average.



Total interest expense decreased $1.3 million, quarter-over-quarter, also driven by two fewer days in the period and a lower volume of time deposits and borrowings. On a rate basis, all deposit types experienced a decrease in the cost, with the overall cost of deposits dropping 21 basis points. Interest expense on total deposits decreased $1.5 million and interest expense on borrowings decreased $139 thousand. During the period, interest-bearing checking accounts and money market accounts increased $9.9 million and $37.9 million on average, respectively, while time deposits decreased $40.2 million on average. Borrowings decreased $6.7 million on average.



Overall the net interest margin increased 17 basis points to 3.46% as the cost of funds declined and the yield on earning assets increased slightly.




Provision for Credit Losses



The overall provision for credit losses for the first quarter increased $1.6 million to $5.2 million, from $3.6 million in the fourth quarter. The first quarter provision increased due to an increase of $7.1 million in non-performing loans which led to an increase of $2.3 million in specific reserves on such loans. SBA loans make up $6.9 million of these additional non-performing loans, of which $3.8 million are guaranteed by the SBA.   The increase in provision was also partially impacted by unfavorable changes in certain macro-economic factors used in the model due to current economic and market uncertainty.




Non-interest income



The following table presents the components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended





(Dollars in thousands)

March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


$ Change


% Change

Mortgage banking income
$
3,393


$
5,516


$
(2,123
)

(38.5)%

Wealth management income

1,535



1,527



8


0.5
%

SBA loan income

748



1,143



(395
)

(34.6)%

Earnings on investment in life insurance

222



224



(2
)

(0.9)%

Net (loss) gain on sale of MSRs

(52
)


3,992



(4,044
)

(101.3)%

Gain on sale of OREO






317



(317
)

(100.0)%

Net change in the fair value of derivative instruments

149



(146
)


295


(202.1)%

Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-sale

102



(163
)


265


(162.6)%

Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-investment

170



(552
)


722


(130.8)%

Net (loss) gain on hedging activity

21



192



(171
)

(89.1)%

Other

1,036



1,229



(193
)

(15.7)%

Total non-interest income
$
7,324


$
13,279


$
(5,955
)

(44.8)%
















Total non-interest income decreased $6.0 million, or 44.8%, quarter-over-quarter largely due to recognizing a gain on sale of MSRs of $4.0 million in the prior quarter, combined with a $2.1 million decline in mortgage banking income, and a change in gains of $171 thousand in hedging activity. These declines in income were partially offset by favorable derivative and loan related fair value changes. Mortgage loan sales decreased $68.1 million or 31.5% quarter over quarter driving lower gain on sale income in addition to a lower overall margin, leading to the lower level of mortgage banking income.



SBA loan income decreased $395 thousand due to a lower level of SBA loan sales. SBA loans sold for the quarter-ended March 31, 2025 totaled $12.1 million, down $7.8 million, or 39.1%, compared to the quarter-ended December 31, 2024. The gross margin on SBA sales was 8.7% for the quarter, up from 7.5% for the previous quarter.




Non-interest expense



The following table presents the components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended





(Dollars in thousands)

March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


$ Change


% Change

Salaries and employee benefits
$
11,385

$
12,429

$
(1,044
)

(8.4)%

Occupancy and equipment

1,338


2,270


(932
)

(41.1)%

Professional fees

763


1,134


(371
)

(32.7)%

Data processing and software

1,479


1,553


(74
)

(4.8)%

Advertising and promotion

779


839


(60
)

(7.2)%

Pennsylvania bank shares tax

269


243


26


10.7
%

Other

2,730


2,943


(213
)

(7.2)%

Total non-interest expense
$
18,743

$
21,411

$
(2,668
)

(12.5)%














Overall salaries and benefits decreased $1.0 million. Bank and wealth segments combined decreased $245 thousand, while the mortgage segment decreased $799 thousand. Mortgage segment salaries, commissions, and employee benefits expense are impacted by volume and decreased commensurate with the lower levels of originations, which were down $63.5 million from the prior quarter. Occupancy and equipment expense decreased $932 thousand, net, due to fees, credits and other disposal costs for the early termination of the Blue Bell lease that occurred in the prior quarter. Professional fees decreased $371 thousand over the prior period mainly due to the results of cost control efforts on certain internal audit fees, legal fees and consulting fees, while other non-interest expense decreased $213 thousand due to a decline in certain business development costs, other loan related fees, and OREO related expenses.




Balance Sheet -


March 31, 2025


Compared to


December 31, 2024



Total assets increased $142.7 million, or 6.0%, to $2.5 billion as of March 31, 2025 from $2.4 billion at December 31, 2024. Interest-earning cash increased $91.8 million, or 419.7%, to $113.6 million as of March 31, 2025 from December 31, 2024, as a temporary deposit of $103 million from a long standing customer was on hand for several weeks. In addition, loan growth contributed to the overall increase in total assets over this period.



Portfolio loan growth was $42.0 million, or 2.1% quarter-over-quarter. The portfolio growth was generated from commercial mortgage loans which increased $21.2 million, or 2.6%, construction loans which increased $18.3 million, or 7.1%, small business loans which increased $5.3 million, or 3.4%, and commercial & industrial loans which increased $4.6 million, or 1.3%. Lease financings decreased $9.2 million, or 12.1% from December 31, 2024, partially offsetting the above noted loan growth, but this decline was expected as we continue to refocus away from lease originations.



Total deposits increased $123.4 million, or 6.2% quarter-over-quarter, led by non-interest bearing deposit growth of $82.6 million. Non-interest bearing deposits benefited from a late quarter deposit of $103 million from a long standing customer that sold a business. This deposit was on hand for several weeks. Money market accounts and savings accounts also increased a combined $34.3 million, while interest bearing demand deposits increased $19.6 million, and time deposits decreased $13.1 million from largely wholesale efforts. Overall borrowings increased $15.1 million, or 12.1% quarter-over-quarter.



Total stockholders’ equity increased by $1.7 million from December 31, 2024, to $173.3 million as of March 31, 2025. Changes to equity for the current quarter included net income of $2.4 million, less dividends paid of $1.4 million, offset by a decrease of $529 thousand in other comprehensive income. The Community Bank Leverage Ratio for the Bank was 9.30% at March 31, 2025.




Asset Quality Summary



Non-performing loans increased $7.1 million to $52.2 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $45.1 million at December 31, 2024. Included in non-performing loans are $19.1 million of SBA loans of which $9.9 million, or 53%, are guaranteed by the SBA. The SBA portfolio was subject to the Fed's rapid rate increase and $15.0 million, or 80% of these non-performing loans originated in 2020-2021 where their rates rose over 500 basis points.



The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans increased 30 bps to 2.49% as of March 31, 2025, from 2.19% as of December 31, 2024. The increase in non-performing loans was led by a $6.9 million increase in non-performing SBA loans, and $881 thousand in leases.



Net charge-offs as a % of total average loans of 0.14% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, decreased from 0.34% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Net charge-offs decreased to $2.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $7.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. First quarter charge-offs consisted of $851 thousand on a protracted commercial advertising loan relationship, $738 thousand related to construction loans, $553 thousand of small ticket equipment leases which are charged-off after becoming more than 120 days past due, and $277 thousand in SBA loans. Overall there were recoveries of $175 thousand, largely related to leases and SBA loans.



The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment was 1.01% as of March 31, 2025, an increase from the coverage ratio of 0.91% as of December 31, 2024 due largely to the increase in specific reserves on non-performing loans in the quarter discussed above.   As of March 31, 2025 there were specific reserves of $5.0 million against individually evaluated loans, an increase of $2.3 million from $2.7 million in specific reserves as of December 31, 2024. The specific reserve increase over the prior quarter was led by a $1.6 million increase in specific reserves on SBA loans, as well as increases of $535 thousand in commercial real estate loan specifics reserves and a $174 thousand increase in commercial loan specific reserves.




About Meridian Corporation



Meridian Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Meridian Corporation, is an innovative community bank serving Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland. Through its 17 offices, including banking branches and mortgage locations, Meridian offers a full suite of financial products and services. Meridian specializes in business and industrial lending, retail and commercial real estate lending, electronic payments, and wealth management solutions through Meridian Wealth Partners. Meridian also offers a broad menu of high-yield depository products supported by robust online and mobile access. For additional information, visit our website at

www.meridianbanker.com

. Member FDIC.




“Safe Harbor” Statement



In addition to historical information, this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to Meridian Corporation’s strategies, goals, beliefs, expectations, estimates, intentions, capital raising efforts, financial condition and results of operations, future performance and business. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words “may,” “could,” “should,” “pro forma,” “looking forward,” “would,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” or similar expressions generally indicate a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which, in whole or in part, are beyond Meridian Corporation’s control). Numerous competitive, economic, regulatory, legal and technological factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, credit losses and the credit risk of our commercial and consumer loan products; changes in the level of charge-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, or ACL; cyber-security concerns; rapid technological developments and changes; increased competitive pressures; changes in spreads on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets; escalating tariff and other trade policies and the resulting impacts on market volatility and global trade; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position; unanticipated changes in regulatory and governmental policies impacting interest rates and financial markets; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and Meridian Corporation, in particular; changes in accounting policies, practices or guidance; developments affecting the industry and the soundness of financial institutions and further disruption to the economy and U.S. banking system; among others, could cause Meridian Corporation’s financial performance to differ materially from the goals, plans, objectives, intentions and expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements. Meridian Corporation cautions that the foregoing factors are not exclusive, and neither such factors nor any such forward-looking statement takes into account the impact of any future events. All forward-looking statements and information set forth herein are based on management’s current beliefs and assumptions as of the date hereof and speak only as of the date they are made. For a more complete discussion of the assumptions, risks and uncertainties related to our business, you are encouraged to review Meridian Corporation’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K that update or provide information in addition to the information included in the Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings, if any. Meridian Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by Meridian Corporation or by or on behalf of Meridian Bank.





































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES




FINANCIAL RATIOS (Unaudited)




(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended



March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


September 30,




2024


June 30,




2024


March 31,




2024


Earnings and Per Share Data:









Net income
$
2,399


$
5,600


$
4,743


$
3,326


$
2,676

Basic earnings per common share
$
0.21


$
0.50


$
0.43


$
0.30


$
0.24

Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.21


$
0.49


$
0.42


$
0.30


$
0.24

Common shares outstanding

11,285



11,240



11,229



11,191



11,186












Performance Ratios:









Return on average assets

(2)

0.40
%


0.92
%


0.80
%


0.58
%


0.47
%

Return on average equity

(2)

5.57



13.01



11.41



8.25



6.73

Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)

(2)

3.46



3.29



3.20



3.06



3.09

Yield on earning assets (tax-equivalent)

(2)

6.83



6.81



7.06



6.98



6.90

Cost of funds

(2)

3.56



3.71



4.05



4.10



4.00

Efficiency ratio

69.16
%


65.72
%


70.67
%


72.89
%


73.90
%












Asset Quality Ratios:









Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

0.14
%


0.34
%


0.11
%


0.20
%


0.12
%

Non-performing loans to total loans

2.49



2.19



2.20



1.84



1.93

Non-performing assets to total assets

2.07



1.90



1.97



1.68



1.74

Allowance for credit losses to:









Total loans and other finance receivables

1.01



0.91



1.09



1.09



1.18

Total loans and other finance receivables (excluding loans at fair value)

(1)

1.01



0.91



1.10



1.10



1.19

Non-performing loans

39.90
%


40.86
%


48.66
%


57.66
%


60.59
%












Capital Ratios:









Book value per common share
$
15.35


$
15.26


$
14.91


$
14.51


$
14.30

Tangible book value per common share
$
15.03


$
14.93


$
14.58


$
14.17


$
13.96

Total equity/Total assets

6.85
%


7.19
%


7.01
%


6.91
%


6.98
%

Tangible common equity/Tangible assets - Corporation

(1)

6.72



7.05



6.87



6.76



6.82

Tangible common equity/Tangible assets - Bank

(1)

8.61



9.06



8.95



8.85



8.93

Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank

9.30



9.21



9.32



9.33



9.42

Common tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank

10.15



10.33



10.17



9.84



9.87

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank

10.15



10.33



10.17



9.84



9.87

Total risk-based capital ratio - Bank

11.14
%


11.20
%


11.22
%


10.84
%


10.95
%

(1) See Non-GAAP reconciliation in the Appendix








(2) Annualized































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)




(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended



March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


March 31,




2024


Interest income:





Loans and other finance receivables, including fees
$
36,549


$
37,229


$
35,339

Securities - taxable

1,693



1,684



1,251

Securities - tax-exempt

313



314



325

Cash and cash equivalents

613



801



300

Total interest income

39,168



40,028



37,215


Interest expense:





Deposits

16,868



18,341



17,392

Borrowings and subordinated debentures

2,524



2,388



3,214

Total interest expense

19,392



20,729



20,606

Net interest income

19,776



19,299



16,609

Provision for credit losses

5,212



3,572



2,866

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

14,564



15,727



13,743


Non-interest income:





Mortgage banking income

3,393



5,516



3,634

Wealth management income

1,535



1,527



1,317

SBA loan income

748



1,143



986

Earnings on investment in life insurance

222



224



207

Net (loss) gain on sale of MSRs

(52
)


3,992






Gain on sale of OREO






317






Net change in the fair value of derivative instruments

149



(146
)


75

Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-sale

102



(163
)


(2
)

Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-investment

170



(552
)


(175
)

Net (loss) gain on hedging activity

21



192



(19
)

Other

1,036



1,229



1,961

Total non-interest income

7,324



13,279



7,984


Non-interest expense:





Salaries and employee benefits

11,385



12,429



10,573

Occupancy and equipment

1,338



2,270



1,233

Professional fees

763



1,134



1,498

Data processing and software

1,479



1,553



1,532

Advertising and promotion

779



839



748

Pennsylvania bank shares tax

269



243



274

Other

2,730



2,943



2,316

Total non-interest expense

18,743



21,411



18,174

Income before income taxes

3,145



7,595



3,553

Income tax expense

746



1,995



877

Net income
$
2,399


$
5,600


$
2,676







Basic earnings per common share
$
0.21


$
0.50


$
0.24

Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.21


$
0.49


$
0.24







Basic weighted average shares outstanding

11,205



11,158



11,088

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

11,446



11,375



11,201





















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Unaudited)




(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)













March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


September 30,




2024


June 30,




2024


March 31,




2024


Assets:









Cash and due from banks
$
16,976


$
5,598


$
12,542


$
8,457


$
8,935

Interest-bearing deposits at other banks

113,620



21,864



19,805



15,601



14,092

Federal funds sold

629





















Cash and cash equivalents

131,225



27,462



32,347



24,058



23,027

Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

185,221



174,304



171,568



159,141



150,996

Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

32,720



33,771



33,833



35,089



35,157

Equity investments

2,126



2,086



2,166



2,088



2,092

Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value

28,047



32,413



46,602



54,278



29,124

Loans and other finance receivables, net of fees and costs

2,071,675



2,030,437



2,008,396



1,988,535



1,956,315

Allowance for credit losses

(20,827
)


(18,438
)


(21,965
)


(21,703
)


(23,171
)

Loans and other finance receivables, net of the allowance for credit losses

2,050,848



2,011,999



1,986,431



1,966,832



1,933,144

Restricted investment in bank stock

8,369



7,753



8,542



10,044



8,560

Bank premises and equipment, net

12,028



12,151



12,807



13,114



13,451

Bank owned life insurance

29,935



29,712



29,489



29,267



29,051

Accrued interest receivable

10,345



9,958



10,012



9,973



9,864

Other real estate owned

159



159



1,862



1,862



1,703

Deferred income taxes

5,136



4,669



3,537



3,950



4,339

Servicing assets

4,284



4,382



4,364



11,341



11,573

Servicing assets held for sale











6,609











Goodwill

899



899



899



899



899

Intangible assets

2,716



2,767



2,818



2,869



2,920

Other assets

24,528



31,382



33,835



26,779



37,023

Total assets
$
2,528,586


$
2,385,867


$
2,387,721


$
2,351,584


$
2,292,923












Liabilities:









Deposits:









Non-interest bearing
$
323,485


$
240,858


$
237,207


$
224,040


$
220,581

Interest bearing









Interest checking

161,055



141,439



133,429



130,062



121,204

Money market and savings deposits

947,795



913,536



822,837



787,479



797,525

Time deposits

696,407



709,535



785,454



773,855



761,386

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,805,257



1,764,510



1,741,720



1,691,396



1,680,115

Total deposits

2,128,742



2,005,368



1,978,927



1,915,436



1,900,696

Borrowings

139,590



124,471



144,880



187,260



145,803

Subordinated debentures

49,761



49,743



49,928



49,897



49,867

Accrued interest payable

7,404



6,860



7,017



7,709



8,350

Other liabilities

29,823



27,903



39,519



28,900



28,271

Total liabilities

2,355,320



2,214,345



2,220,271



2,189,202



2,132,987












Stockholders’ equity:









Common stock

13,288



13,243



13,232



13,194



13,189

Surplus

81,724



81,545



81,002



80,639



80,487

Treasury stock

(26,079
)


(26,079
)


(26,079
)


(26,079
)


(26,079
)

Unearned common stock held by employee stock ownership plan

(1,006
)


(1,006
)


(1,204
)


(1,204
)


(1,204
)

Retained earnings

112,952



111,961



107,765



104,420



102,492

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(7,613
)


(8,142
)


(7,266
)


(8,588
)


(8,949
)

Total stockholders’ equity

173,266



171,522



167,450



162,382



159,936

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
2,528,586


$
2,385,867


$
2,387,721


$
2,351,584


$
2,292,923

























































































































































































































































































































MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited)




(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended



March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


September 30,




2024


June 30,




2024


March 31,




2024

Interest income
$
39,168

$
40,028

$
40,319

$
38,465

$
37,215

Interest expense

19,392


20,729


22,077


21,619


20,606

Net interest income

19,776


19,299


18,242


16,846


16,609

Provision for credit losses

5,212


3,572


2,282


2,680


2,866

Non-interest income

7,324


13,279


10,831


9,244


7,984

Non-interest expense

18,743


21,411


20,546


19,018


18,174

Income before income tax expense

3,145


7,595


6,245


4,392


3,553

Income tax expense

746


1,995


1,502


1,066


877

Net Income
$
2,399

$
5,600

$
4,743

$
3,326

$
2,676











Basic weighted average shares outstanding

11,205


11,158


11,110


11,096


11,088

Basic earnings per common share
$
0.21

$
0.50

$
0.43

$
0.30

$
0.24











Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

11,446


11,375


11,234


11,150


11,201

Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.21

$
0.49

$
0.42

$
0.30

$
0.24




































































































































































































































































































































Segment Information



Three


Months Ended


March 31, 2025


Three


Months Ended


March 31, 2024


(dollars in thousands)

Bank


Wealth


Mortgage


Total


Bank


Wealth


Mortgage


Total

Net interest income
$
19,706


$
9


$
61


$
19,776


$
16,592


$
(6
)

$
23


$
16,609

Provision for credit losses

5,212













5,212



2,866













2,866

Net interest income after provision

14,494



9



61



14,564



13,726



(6
)


23



13,743

Non-interest income

1,912



1,535



3,877



7,324



1,874



1,317



4,793



7,984

Non-interest expense

12,758



818



5,167



18,743



12,060



833



5,281



18,174

Income (loss) before income taxes
$
3,648


$
726


$
(1,229
)

$
3,145


$
3,540


$
478


$
(465
)

$
3,553

Efficiency ratio

59
%


53
%


131
%


69
%


65
%


64
%


110
%


74
%



































MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES




APPENDIX: NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited)




(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)



Meridian believes that non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts. The non-GAAP disclosure have limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for performance and financial condition measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Meridian’s results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Pre-provision Net Revenue Reconciliation



Three Months Ended


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data, Unaudited)

March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


March 31,




2024

Income before income tax expense
$
3,145

$
7,595

$
3,553

Provision for credit losses

5,212


3,572


2,866

Pre-provision net revenue
$
8,357

$
11,167

$
6,419



































































































Pre-Provision Net Revenue Reconciliation



Three Months Ended


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data, Unaudited)

March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


March 31,




2024

Bank
$
8,860


$
8,205

$
6,406

Wealth

726



571


478

Mortgage

(1,229
)


2,391


(465
)

Pre-provision net revenue
$
8,357


$
11,167

$
6,419






















































































































































































































Allowance For Credit Losses (ACL) to Loans and Other Finance Receivables, Excluding and Loans at Fair Value



March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


September 30,




2024


June 30,




2024


March 31,




2024

Allowance for credit losses (GAAP)
$
20,827


$
18,438


$
21,965


$
21,703


$
23,171











Loans and other finance receivables (GAAP)

2,071,675



2,030,437



2,008,396



1,988,535



1,956,315

Less: Loans at fair value

(14,182
)


(14,501
)


(13,965
)


(12,900
)


(13,139
)

Loans and other finance receivables, excluding loans at fair value (non-GAAP)
$
2,057,493


$
2,015,936


$
1,994,431


$
1,975,635


$
1,943,176











ACL to loans and other finance receivables (GAAP)

1.01
%


0.91
%


1.09
%


1.09
%


1.18
%

ACL to loans and other finance receivables, excluding loans at fair value (non-GAAP)

1.01
%


0.91
%


1.10
%


1.10
%


1.19
%









































































































































































































































Tangible Common Equity Ratio Reconciliation - Corporation



March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


September 30,




2024


June 30,




2024


March 31,




2024

Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)
$
173,266


$
171,522


$
167,450


$
162,382


$
159,936

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets

(3,615
)


(3,666
)


(3,717
)


(3,768
)


(3,819
)

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

169,651



167,856



163,733



158,614



156,117











Total assets (GAAP)

2,528,586



2,385,867



2,387,721



2,351,584



2,292,923

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets

(3,615
)


(3,666
)


(3,717
)


(3,768
)


(3,819
)

Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$
2,524,971


$
2,382,201


$
2,384,004


$
2,347,816


$
2,289,104

Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio - Corporation (non-GAAP)

6.72
%


7.05
%


6.87
%


6.76
%


6.82
%

















































































































































































































































































































Tangible Common Equity Ratio Reconciliation - Bank



March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


September 30,




2024


June 30,




2024


March 31,




2024

Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)
$
220,768


$
219,119


$
217,028


$
211,308


$
208,319

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets

(3,615
)


(3,666
)


(3,717
)


(3,768
)


(3,819
)

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

217,153



215,453



213,311



207,540



204,500











Total assets (GAAP)

2,525,029



2,382,014



2,385,994



2,349,600



2,292,894

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets

(3,615
)


(3,666
)


(3,717
)


(3,768
)


(3,819
)

Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$
2,521,414


$
2,378,348


$
2,382,277


$
2,345,832


$
2,289,075

Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio - Bank (non-GAAP)

8.61
%


9.06
%


8.95
%


8.85
%


8.93
%













Tangible Book Value Reconciliation



March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


September 30,




2024


June 30,




2024


March 31,




2024

Book value per common share
$
15.35


$
15.26


$
14.91


$
14.51


$
14.30

Less: Impact of goodwill /intangible assets

0.32



0.33



0.33



0.34



0.34

Tangible book value per common share
$
15.03


$
14.93


$
14.58


$
14.17


$
13.96





This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

