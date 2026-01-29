Meridian Corporation Reports Climb In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Meridian Corporation (MRBK) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $7.18 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $5.60 million, or $0.49 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.0% to $42.82 million from $40.02 million last year.

Meridian Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $7.18 Mln. vs. $5.60 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.61 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue: $42.82 Mln vs. $40.02 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.