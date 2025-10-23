Meridian Corporation Bottom Line Advances In Q3

(RTTNews) - Meridian Corporation (MRBK) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $6.66 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $4.74 million, or $0.42 per share, last year.

Meridian Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $6.66 Mln. vs. $4.74 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.58 vs. $0.42 last year.

