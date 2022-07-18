Mercury's (MRCY) mPOD Training System in Flight Testing Stage

Mercury Systems MRCY recently announced that its rapidly reprogrammable electronic attack (EA) training system — mPOD — is undergoing final flight testing.

The mPOD is a jammer training pod designed to train, test and evaluate military pilots for combat in electromagnetic environments. It simulates realistic adversary jamming threats to better prepare the U.S pilots by forming unique strategies to gain an advantage over adversaries. This solution offers integrated threat presentations, which drastically reduces training costs for the U.S Air Force and Navy.

Mercury’s new EA training system can emulate multiple National Air and Space Intelligence Center-validated enemy jamming techniques with accuracy. It comes with the Filthy Buzzard digital radio frequency memory technology and requires little or no tuning by engineers or technicians.

The mPOD’s intuitive Windows interface can quickly reprogram missions and threats for different training programs, aircraft and radar systems. The software interface accelerates integration with the aircraft display and cockpit control panel (a pre-integration option is also available) and enables pilots to switch training missions mid-flight. The system can be attached to any aircraft weapon’s pylon or integrated internally within the aircraft to reduce drag and maintain aircraft performance. This new solution was designed with the intention of increasing the survivability of pilots and aircraft.

It is worth mentioning that Mercury recently introduced the first-ever Avionics Modular Mission Platform computer aligned with the sensor open systems architecture specification in May. The high-performance DAL A certifiable is developed to enhance decision accuracy and response times for pilots, bringing safety and higher capability to the pilots and aircraft.

The company has been benefiting from modernization in radar, electronic warfare and C4I, which is providing it with new opportunities in weapon systems, space, avionics processing, mission computing and embedded rugged services. In March, Mercury received a $24 million contract award from a leading defense prime contractor for avionics systems to be used in a rotary-wing platform for the vertical heavy lift market.

Mercury’s continued efforts and investments have resulted in the successful completion of deals and created about $800 million worth of potential C4I opportunities based on the estimated lifetime value of its top 30 programs.

