Mercury's (MRCY) Mission Computer for Airbus Gets A3R Certified

Mercury Systems MRCY recently announced that the mission computer built by Mercury Mission Systems International for the Airbus A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport aircraft received the world’s first certification for automatic air-to-air refueling (A3R) boom operations.



The A3R operations will reduce refueling operator workload, enhance safety and enable air superiority for the receiver aircraft. Mercury's end-to-end processing platform connects commercial innovation to defense, giving the Rome-based aerospace and defense contractor, Leonardo UK, the ability to rapidly and affordably develop a critical radar system that will enable autonomous and advanced electronic attack and electronic warfare capabilities for RAF's fourth and fifth generation. Integrating the solution with Airbus’ avionics capabilities, Mercury intends to take air fleet operations to the next level.



Based on the commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) ROCK platforms from Mercury that draw from a range of safety-certifiable modular COTS building blocks, the purpose-built computer addresses the need for high-end video processing and the safety-criticality of the application. The system handles video streams with very low latency across multiple processors and meets stringent DO-178/ DO-254 software reliability processes.



Mercury's domain expertise in analog and digital integration has helped it build a solid business relationship with defense prime contractors. Recently, it received an $8-million contract from a leading aerospace and defense company for creating a video-switching technology, which enables critical intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance for rotary-wing aircraft.



Mercury Systems Inc Price and Consensus

Mercury Systems Inc price-consensus-chart | Mercury Systems Inc Quote

In July, the company secured a contract to provide radar testing and simulation systems for Leonardo UK. Mercury’s radar testing and simulation systems will be utilized to factory test Leonardo’s innovative E-scan radar, which is being developed in the United Kingdom.

In the same month, Mercury announced that its rapidly reprogrammable electronic attack training system, mPOD, is undergoing final flight testing. The mPOD is a jammer training pod designed to train, test and evaluate military pilots for combat in electromagnetic environments. It simulates realistic adversary jamming threats to better prepare U.S pilots by forming unique strategies to gain an advantage over adversaries. This solution offers integrated threat presentations, which drastically reduce training costs for the U.S Air Force and Navy.

Before that, it introduced the first-ever Avionics Modular Mission Platform computer aligned with the sensor open systems architecture specification in May. The high-performance DAL A certifiable is developed to enhance decision accuracy and response times for pilots, bringing safety and higher capability to the pilots and aircraft.

Mercury's total bookings at the fiscal fourth quarter-end were $331.5 million, reflecting a book-to-bill ratio of 1.14. The company ended the quarter with a backlog of $1.04 billion, up $128.1 million from a year ago. From this backlog, products worth $646.7 million are expected to be shipped within the next 12 months.



Nonetheless, Mercury’s near-term prospects seem gloomy as customers are postponing their modernization plans amid global economic slowdown concerns. Additionally, supply chain and logistics challenges are negatively impacting the company’s ability to ship finished goods. The aforementioned issues led it to miss its sales and earnings guidance range in the last reported quarter. Low-margin federal government deals are likely to affect its profitability. Increased investments to expand business might weigh on bottom-line results.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Mercury currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). Shares of MRCY have fallen 8.9% in the past year.



Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Keysight Technologies KEYS, Digi International DGII and Baidu BIDU, each flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Keysight's fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised 10 cents north to $1.99 per share over the past 60 days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have moved 30 cents north to $7.47 per share in the past 60 days.



KEYS’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 9.32%. Shares of the company have declined 3.3% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Digi’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has increased by 2 cents to 42 cents per share over the past 60 days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have moved 3.2% up to $1.61 per share in the past 30 days.



DGII's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 28.6%. Shares of the company have increased 69.4% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Baidu's third-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised 46 cents southward to $2.51 per share over the past 60 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have moved 16.2% north to $9.16 per share in the past 60 days.



Baidu's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 58.1%. Shares of BIDU have slumped 31.9% in the past year.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Baidu, Inc. (BIDU): Free Stock Analysis Report



Digi International Inc. (DGII): Free Stock Analysis Report



Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.