Markets

Mercury Upgrades FY26 EBITDAF Guidance

April 22, 2026 — 12:48 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Mercury (MCY.AX) announced that it has upgraded its fiscal 2026 EBITDAF guidance to NZ$1.05 billion from NZ$1.0 billion. The company said this reflects disciplined portfolio management and higher forecast renewable generation from hydro and new generation.

Mercury also stated that it delivered a strong third quarter, with higher renewable generation and disciplined portfolio management supporting trading margin of NZ$325 million, up 27% on PCP.

Shares of Mercury NZ are trading at NZ$6.62, up 2.16%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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