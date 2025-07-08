Mercury Systems Secures $36.9 Million in New Production Awards for Ground-Based Radar Programs

Mercury Systems secured $36.9 million in radar program awards, enhancing its edge processing capabilities through recent acquisitions.

Quiver AI Summary

Mercury Systems, Inc. announced that it has secured two new production awards totaling $36.9 million for ground-based radar programs, utilizing its Common Processing Architecture and cybersecurity software from its recent acquisition of Star Lab. Tom Smelker, Senior Vice President of Processing Technologies, highlighted the strong demand for secure and high-performance processing solutions, emphasizing the value of their technology in meeting defense needs. The company, headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, is known for providing mission-critical processing power for various aerospace and defense applications worldwide.

Potential Positives

Mercury Systems received two new production awards totaling $36.9 million for ground-based radar programs, indicating strong demand for its technology.

The awards highlight the company’s successful integration of its Common Processing Architecture and cybersecurity software from the recent acquisition of Star Lab.

This development reinforces Mercury's position as a key player in providing secure, high-performance processing solutions for defense applications.

The company’s products are actively deployed in over 300 programs across 35 countries, showcasing its broad market reach and relevance in the aerospace and defense sectors.

Potential Negatives

Potential instability in defense funding could affect revenue and program execution, as mentioned in the risks outlined in the press release.

There is a significant emphasis on various operational risks, such as supply chain disruptions and manufacturing quality issues, indicating vulnerabilities in the company's operations.

The ongoing litigation regarding the former CEO's resignation may pose reputational risks and divert management's attention from strategic initiatives.

FAQ

What are the recent production awards Mercury Systems received?

Mercury Systems received two production awards in June 2025 totaling $36.9 million for ground-based radar programs.

What technologies are leveraged in these new awards?

The awards leverage Mercury's Common Processing Architecture and cybersecurity software from the recently acquired Star Lab.

Who is Mercury Systems partnering with for these radar programs?

Mercury Systems is working with two U.S. defense primes on these follow-on programs.

What is the focus of Mercury Systems as a technology company?

Mercury Systems focuses on delivering mission-critical processing power to the edge for defense and aerospace applications.

Where is Mercury Systems headquartered?

Mercury Systems is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, with over 20 locations worldwide.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MRCY Insider Trading Activity

$MRCY insiders have traded $MRCY stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRCY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP JANA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 188,152 shares for an estimated $8,665,793 .

. STEVEN RATNER (EVP, CHRO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,056 shares for an estimated $298,949 .

. DOUGLAS MUNRO (VP, CAO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,014 shares for an estimated $136,042 .

. STUART KUPINSKY (EVP, CLO & Corp Sec) sold 2,377 shares for an estimated $104,882

CHARLES ROGER IV WELLS (EVP, COO) sold 2,342 shares for an estimated $103,338

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MRCY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of $MRCY stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



ANDOVER, Mass., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY,



www.mrcy.com



), a technology company that delivers mission-critical processing to the edge, today announced it received two new production awards in June totaling $36.9 million for ground-based radar programs that leverage its Common Processing Architecture and cybersecurity software from recently acquired Star Lab.





“We continue to see strong demand for secure, high-performance processing solutions at the edge,” said Tom Smelker, Mercury’s Senior Vice President of Processing Technologies. “These follow-on programs with two U.S. defense primes reflect the unique value of our technology in this area, as well as our capacity to deliver these capabilities at the necessary speed and scale.”







Mercury Systems – Innovation that matters



®









Mercury Systems is a technology company that delivers mission-critical processing power to the edge, making advanced technologies profoundly more accessible for today’s most challenging aerospace and defense missions. The Mercury Processing Platform allows customers to tap into innovative capabilities from silicon to system scale, turning data into decisions on timelines that matter. Mercury’s products and solutions are deployed in more than 300 programs and across 35 countries, enabling a broad range of applications in mission computing, sensor processing, command and control, and communications. Mercury is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, and has more than 20 locations worldwide. To learn more, visit mrcy.com. (Nasdaq: MRCY)







Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to the Company's focus on enhanced execution of the Company's strategic plan. You can identify these statements by the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “likely,” “forecast,” “probable,” “potential,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, continued funding of defense programs, the timing and amounts of such funding, general economic and business conditions, including unforeseen weakness in the Company’s markets, effects of any U.S. federal government shutdown or extended continuing resolution, effects of geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in or cost increases related to completing development, engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, changes in, or in the U.S. government’s interpretation of, federal export control or procurement rules and regulations, including tariffs, changes in, or in the interpretation or enforcement of, environmental rules and regulations, market acceptance of the Company's products, shortages in or delays in receiving components, supply chain delays or volatility for critical components, production delays or unanticipated expenses including due to quality issues or manufacturing execution issues, adherence to required manufacturing standards, capacity underutilization, increases in scrap or inventory write-offs, failure to achieve or maintain manufacturing quality certifications, such as AS9100, the impact of supply chain disruption, inflation and labor shortages, among other things, on program execution and the resulting effect on customer satisfaction, inability to fully realize the expected benefits from acquisitions, restructurings, and operational efficiency initiatives or delays in realizing such benefits, challenges in integrating acquired businesses and achieving anticipated synergies, effects of shareholder activism, increases in interest rates, changes to industrial security and cyber-security regulations and requirements and impacts from any cyber or insider threat events, changes in tax rates or tax regulations, such as the deductibility of internal research and development, changes to interest rate swaps or other cash flow hedging arrangements, changes to generally accepted accounting principles, difficulties in retaining key employees and customers, litigation, including the dispute arising with the former CEO over his resignation, unanticipated costs under fixed-price service and system integration engagements, and various other factors beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties also include such additional risk factors as are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 28, 2024 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.







INVESTOR CONTACT







Tyler Hojo





Vice President, Investor Relations





Tyler.Hojo@mrcy.com







MEDIA CONTACT







Turner Brinton





Senior Director, Corporate Communications





Turner.Brinton@mrcy.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.