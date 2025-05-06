Mercury Systems Q3 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Mercury Systems, Inc (MRCY) Tuesday reported third-quarter net loss of $19.2 million compared to a loss of $44.6 million in the same period last year. On a per share basis, loss for the quarter were $0.33, compared to $0.77 in the same period last year.

Excluding items, Mercury Systems, Inc reported adjusted earnings of $0.06 per share for the period.

Revenues for the quarter were $211.4 million, compared to $208.3 million in the same period last year.

