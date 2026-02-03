Mercury Systems Q2 Net Loss Narrows; But Stock Drops In After-hours

(RTTNews) - Mercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY) reported that its net loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 narrowed to $15.10 million or $0.26 per share from $17.58 million or $0.30 per share in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

MRCY closed Tuesday's regular trading at $99.28, up $5.39 or 5.74%. In after-hours trading at 7:58:53 PM EST, the stock declined to $84.80, down $14.48 or 14.59%.

Adjusted earnings per share was $0.16 per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to $0.07 per share in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. Analysts expected the company to report earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Quarterly revenues rose to $232.87 million from $223.13 million last year. Total bookings for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 were $288 million, yielding a book-to-bill ratio of 1.23 for the quarter.

