Mercury Systems (MRCY) Unveils Early Access Program for RFS1140

Mercury Systems MRCY has made the announcement of its early access program for the groundbreaking RFS1140 direct RF System-in-Package. This cutting-edge innovation promises to revolutionize electronic warfare, communications, test and measurement, and radar applications, bringing forth a new era of sophistication and efficiency at the edge.



The increasing demand for secure, direct digitization of RF signals with high sampling rates and minimal latency drove Mercury Systems to introduce the RFS1140, a game-changing multi-chip module. It combines the processing prowess of Advanced Micro Devices’ AMD Versal AI Core series adaptive System on Chip (SoC) with Jariet Technologies' high-speed data converters and Micron LPDDR4 NOR flash memory.



What sets the RFS1140 apart is its integration of the latest commercial processing chips into a Size, Weight and Power-optimized rugged package. This amalgamation of cutting-edge components ensures maximum performance for next-generation applications, setting a new standard for efficiency and reliability.

Mercury Systems Inc Price and Consensus

Mercury Systems Inc price-consensus-chart | Mercury Systems Inc Quote

Strong Features to Aid RFS1140 Adoption Despite Competition

The early access program for the RFS1140 offers participants access to comprehensive product documentation, dedicated support and priority delivery for evaluation hardware, which is slated to release this year. This initiative underscores Mercury Systems' commitment to empowering its partners with the tools and resources needed to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.



At the heart of the RFS1140 lies AMD’s Versal AI Core series adaptive SoC. This robust platform is equipped with AI Engines, empowering it to execute powerful algorithms swiftly and efficiently. The integration of AI capabilities not only enhances performance but also opens avenues for advanced applications in fields ranging from aerospace to healthcare.



Equipped with Jariet Electra-MA data converters, operating at an impressive speed of 64 giga samples per second, the RFS1140 ensures swift and accurate data acquisition. Boasting an analog bandwidth of up to 36 GHz, these converters facilitate seamless signal processing, catering to the stringent demands of data-intensive tasks across various domains.



With 4 GB of Micron LPDDR4 and 4 GB of Micron NOR flash, the RFS1140 offers ample memory capacity to support complex computational tasks and store essential data.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) company have returned 2.3% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s growth of 8.7% due to stiff competition in the market from Lockheed Martin LMT and Elbit Systems ESLT.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Lockheed Martin, a multinational corporation, specializes in aerospace, defense, information security and technology. Formed in March 1995 through the merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, it is renowned as a top player in aerospace, military support, security and technology sectors globally.



Elbit Systems, an Israel-based company established in 1966, specializes in military technology and equipment. It is recognized for supplying land-based equipment and unmanned aerial vehicles to the Israeli military. With factories in various countries, ESLT serves numerous militaries worldwide with its products.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.