Mercury Systems (MRCY) Boosts Portfolio With DRF2580 Launch

Mercury Systems MRCY has announced the introduction of a Direct Radio Frequency (RF) system-on-module (SOM), DRF2580 SOM. This SOM uses Intel’s INTC Agilex FPGAs to detect and reduce size, weight, power, cost and latency that can benefit customers with a variety of radar, communications, electronic warfare, SIGINT and industrial applications.



Direct RF components and modules digitize radio frequency signals at the antenna signal frequency, removing the need for traditional hardware's analog signal down-conversion stages. Mercury Systems’ portfolio of Direct RF products includes system-in-package and multi-chip modules and 3U VPX processing boards.



MRCY’s DRF2580 SOM adds new capabilities to its processing platform to help aerospace and defense customers digitize a vast portion of the RF spectrum at the edge, thereby improving security and accelerating decision-making in the field. It uses Intel Agilex 9 SoC FPGA AGRW014 to convert analog and digital signals at 64 Giga samples per second.



The new DRF2580 SOM module includes features like SWaP optimized, 2.5" x 3.5" footprint, for deployment in standard and custom form factors. It supports up to 4x 100 GigE interfaces with carrier boards and has a Navigator Board Support Package for software development. The SOM also has a Navigator FPGA Design Kit for custom IP development and the Carrier Design Package that facilitates custom carrier board designs.



With these efforts, Mercury Systems strives to enhance its processing platform and make the latest commercial technologies available to its aerospace and defense customers in the near term.

Mercury Systems Inc Price and Consensus

Mercury Systems Inc price-consensus-chart | Mercury Systems Inc Quote

MRCY’s Growing Efforts to Boost Near-Term Revenues

This Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) company’s shares have declined 13.2% in the past six months against the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s rise of 13.5%. The underperformance is attributed to supply-chain and logistics challenges that are negatively impacting the company’s ability to ship finished goods.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



In the previous year, the company’s financials suffered a $56 million hit due to the underperforming programs and elevated labor and material costs, negatively impacting both revenues and margins. The company is continuously working to get over the loss and is investing to bring in the latest technological advancements to benefit its customers by reducing costs and minimizing technical risks.



In December, the company introduced the first commercial air-to-ground SAR radar flight testing simulator to help government and commercial organizations save time and costs by reducing the need for actual flight testing through the simulation of realistic SAR scenarios on the ground.



Previously, Mercury Systems introduced the first space-qualified FPGA processing board powered by AMD Xilinx Versal Technology to make high-performance computing more accessible for a wide range of space applications and customers.



The company’s products and solutions are deployed in more than 300 programs with over 25 different defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers. Defense prime contractors generated a sizable amount of the company's revenues in the previous year.



Mercury Systems’ solutions are used by customers for a variety of applications, including command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance and electronic intelligence. The company’s solutions are also used in other applications like mission computing avionics, electro-optical/infrared, electronic warfare, weapons and missile defense, hypersonic and radar.



MRCY’s portfolio of prime customers includes Airbus, BAE Systems, Boeing BA, General Atomics, General Dynamics, L3Harris Technologies, Leonardo, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, RTX Corporation RTX and more.



Mercury Systems and Boeing have a long-standing relationship. Previously, MRCY delivered the 1,000th ethernet routing device to BA to improve the networking capabilities of the Boeing AH-64E Apache helicopter.



The company collaborated with Raytheon, a part of RTX Corporation, to provide processing equipment for the first installation of the U.S. Army's Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor. The company is continuously working with Raytheon to increase the survivability and resiliency of its mission-critical solutions by incorporating RTX’s advanced cyber resiliency and intrusion detection tools into Mercury Systems’ processing platform.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mercury Systems’ revenues for 2024 is pegged at $954.47 million, indicating a decline of 1.99% year over year. The decline is attributed to economic slowdown-related modernization delays and customer execution issues that are likely to continue affecting MRCY’s revenue growth in the near term.



The consensus mark for earnings has increased by a penny over the past 30 days to 7 cents per share.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RTX Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.