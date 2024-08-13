Mercury Systems, Inc Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Mercury Systems, Inc (MRCY):

Earnings: -$10.78 million in Q4 vs. -$8.24 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.19 in Q4 vs. -$0.15 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Mercury Systems, Inc reported adjusted earnings of $13.24 million or $0.23 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.01 per share Revenue: $248.56 million in Q4 vs. $253.24 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.