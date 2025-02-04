Mercury Systems, Inc Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Mercury Systems, Inc (MRCY):

Earnings: -$17.58 million in Q2 vs. -$45.58 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.30 in Q2 vs. -$0.79 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Mercury Systems, Inc reported adjusted earnings of $3.9 million or $0.07 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.04 per share Revenue: $223.1 million in Q2 vs. $197.5 million in the same period last year.

