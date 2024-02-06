Mercury Systems, Inc Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Mercury Systems, Inc (MRCY):

Earnings: -$45.6 million in Q2 vs. -$10.9 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.79 in Q2 vs. -$0.19 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Mercury Systems, Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$0.42 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.07 per share Revenue: $197.5 million in Q2 vs. $229.6 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $800-$850 mln

