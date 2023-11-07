Mercury Systems, Inc Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Mercury Systems, Inc (MRCY):

Earnings: -$36.7 million in Q1 vs. -$14.3 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.64 in Q1 vs. -$0.26 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Mercury Systems, Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$13.7 million or -$0.24 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.18 per share Revenue: $181.0 million in Q1 vs. $227.6 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.19 - $1.54 Full year revenue guidance: $0.95-$1.0 bln

