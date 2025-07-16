Mercury Systems Expands Defense Collaboration with European Prime Contractor to Accelerate Production of Radar and Electronic Warfare Solutions

Mercury Systems signs two agreements to enhance production of radar and electronic warfare subsystems for a European defense contractor.

Quiver AI Summary

Mercury Systems, Inc. announced two new agreements with a European defense contractor to enhance production capabilities for radar and electronic warfare components. The first agreement extends their long-standing partnership with a five-year contract aimed at accelerating the manufacturing of sensor processing subsystems using Mercury’s advanced 6U OpenVPX boards for various radar applications. The second agreement focuses on delivering Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) products to support electronic warfare sensors, enhancing performance in capturing and converting RF signals. Mercury's Vice President, Paul Tanner, emphasized the company's commitment to strengthening ties with the European defense sector through investments that shorten development and production timelines.

Potential Positives

The announcement of two agreements with a European defense prime contractor demonstrates Mercury Systems' strong position and growth potential within the defense sector.

The five-year agreement for sensor processing subsystems indicates a commitment to enhancing production capabilities and streamlining the development process.

Expanding the relationship with a leading European defense provider highlights Mercury's strategic initiative to strengthen its presence in international markets.

The delivery of advanced Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit products showcases Mercury’s technological innovation and competitive edge in electronic warfare applications.

Potential Negatives

Potential vulnerabilities in defense program funding may pose risks to the company's revenue stability, as highlighted by uncertainties around continued funding and general economic conditions.

The press release contains multiple forward-looking statements, indicating that actual results may significantly deviate from projections due to various risks, including geopolitical unrest, supply chain volatility, and changes in government regulations.

The mention of a dispute with the former CEO may raise concerns about internal governance and leadership stability, which could affect investor confidence.

FAQ

What partnerships has Mercury Systems announced recently?

Mercury Systems announced agreements with a European defense prime contractor to enhance production of radar and electronic warfare components.

How long is Mercury's agreement with the European defense contractor?

The agreement with the European defense contractor is a five-year extension of their existing relationship.

What products will Mercury supply under the new agreements?

Mercury will supply sensor processing subsystems and Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) products for radar and electronic warfare missions.

What is the significance of Mercury's HDS6605 boards?

The HDS6605 6U OpenVPX boards enable faster, higher-volume production for airborne, land-based, and sea-based radar systems.

Where is Mercury Systems headquartered?

Mercury Systems is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, with over 20 locations worldwide.

$MRCY Insider Trading Activity

$MRCY insiders have traded $MRCY stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRCY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP JANA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 188,152 shares for an estimated $8,665,793 .

. STEVEN RATNER (EVP, CHRO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,056 shares for an estimated $298,949 .

. DOUGLAS MUNRO (VP, CAO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,014 shares for an estimated $136,042 .

. STUART KUPINSKY (EVP, CLO & Corp Sec) sold 2,377 shares for an estimated $104,882

CHARLES ROGER IV WELLS (EVP, COO) sold 2,342 shares for an estimated $103,338

$MRCY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of $MRCY stock to their portfolio, and 123 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MRCY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MRCY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 05/12/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/05/2025

$MRCY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MRCY recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $MRCY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $56.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ken Herbert from RBC Capital set a target price of $55.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Seth Seifman from JP Morgan set a target price of $56.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Securities set a target price of $60.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Noah Poponak from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $33.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Peter Arment from Baird set a target price of $58.0 on 02/05/2025

ANDOVER, Mass., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY,



www.mrcy.com



), a technology company that delivers mission-critical processing to the edge, today announced it signed two agreements with a European defense prime contractor to expand and accelerate production of processing subsystems and components for radar and electronic warfare missions.





In June, Mercury extended this decades-long customer relationship with a five-year agreement that will enable faster, higher-volume production of sensor processing subsystems powered by Mercury’s



HDS6605



6U OpenVPX multiprocessing boards for airborne, land-based, and sea-based radar systems.





Earlier this month, Mercury signed an expanded production agreement with the same customer to deliver



Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit



(MMIC) products that support electronic warfare sensors. Mercury’s mini-tuner modules and amplifiers deliver industry-leading price per performance, enabling the sensors to capture and convert analog RF signals.





“Mercury is proud to expand our relationship with one of Europe’s leading providers of defense systems that are playing an active role in military operations in Europe and beyond,” said Paul Tanner, Vice President of Mercury International. “We are strengthening our commitment to the European defense sector by making investments to reduce development and production timelines for our unique processing products and solutions.”







Mercury Systems – Innovation that matters



®









Mercury Systems is a technology company that delivers mission-critical processing power to the edge, making advanced technologies profoundly more accessible for today’s most challenging aerospace and defense missions. The Mercury Processing Platform allows customers to tap into innovative capabilities from silicon to system scale, turning data into decisions on timelines that matter. Mercury’s products and solutions are deployed in more than 300 programs and across 35 countries, enabling a broad range of applications in mission computing, sensor processing, command and control, and communications. Mercury is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, and has more than 20 locations worldwide. To learn more, visit mrcy.com. (Nasdaq: MRCY)







Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to the Company's focus on enhanced execution of the Company's strategic plan. You can identify these statements by the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “likely,” “forecast,” “probable,” “potential,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, continued funding of defense programs, the timing and amounts of such funding, general economic and business conditions, including unforeseen weakness in the Company’s markets, effects of any U.S. federal government shutdown or extended continuing resolution, effects of geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in or cost increases related to completing development, engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, changes in, or in the U.S. government’s interpretation of, federal export control or procurement rules and regulations, including tariffs, changes in, or in the interpretation or enforcement of, environmental rules and regulations, market acceptance of the Company's products, shortages in or delays in receiving components, supply chain delays or volatility for critical components, production delays or unanticipated expenses including due to quality issues or manufacturing execution issues, adherence to required manufacturing standards, capacity underutilization, increases in scrap or inventory write-offs, failure to achieve or maintain manufacturing quality certifications, such as AS9100, the impact of supply chain disruption, inflation and labor shortages, among other things, on program execution and the resulting effect on customer satisfaction, inability to fully realize the expected benefits from acquisitions, restructurings, and operational efficiency initiatives or delays in realizing such benefits, challenges in integrating acquired businesses and achieving anticipated synergies, effects of shareholder activism, increases in interest rates, changes to industrial security and cyber-security regulations and requirements and impacts from any cyber or insider threat events, changes in tax rates or tax regulations, such as the deductibility of internal research and development, changes to interest rate swaps or other cash flow hedging arrangements, changes to generally accepted accounting principles, difficulties in retaining key employees and customers, litigation, including the dispute arising with the former CEO over his resignation, unanticipated costs under fixed-price service and system integration engagements, and various other factors beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties also include such additional risk factors as are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 28, 2024 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.







INVESTOR CONTACT







Tyler Hojo





Vice President, Investor Relations





Tyler.Hojo@mrcy.com











MEDIA CONTACT







Turner Brinton





Senior Director, Corporate Communications





Turner.Brinton@mrcy.com



