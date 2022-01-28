Mercury (MRCY) Offers US & Allies RF Microelectronics Solutions

Mercury Systems MRCY recently secured a $17 million contract to provide crucial multi-channel radio frequency (“RF”) microelectronics to the United States and its allies for the enhancement of missile capabilities.

The contract will enable U.S warfighters to receive fast real-time signals intelligence data through these digital RF assemblies. This, in turn, will propel America’s air defense mission to newer heights ensuring the country’s air dominance in the 21st century.

Awarded in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, Mercury’s latest deal is likely to get shipped over the next few quarters. The contract is likely to expand the defense company’s microelectronics segment’s growth.

Mercury Continues to Win Contracts

Mercury’s products and solutions are supplied to about 300 defense and intelligence programs with over 25 different defense prime contractors. The company’s domain expertise in analog and digital integration has aided it in building a solid long-term relationship with defense prime contractors.

The aerospace and defense tech company works with a number of key defense prime contractors on a regular basis ensuring healthy flow of orders. In August 2021, Mercury received a $17 million order from the U.S. Naval Air Warfare Center’s Aircraft Division. In July, it teamed up with CoreAVI, winner of the Military and Aerospace Electronics 2017 Innovators Platinum Award, to provide its aerospace and defense customers CoreAVI’s safety-certified graphics, video, and GPU compute solutions.

Prior to that, in June 2021, Mercury achieved a significant milestone with the delivery of more than 1,000 NanoSWITCH rugged network switches to Oshkosh Defense for its Joint Light Tactical Vehicle program.

