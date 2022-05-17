Mercury (MRCY) Introduces Industry-First AMMP Computer

Mercury Systems MRCY recently introduced the first-ever Avionics Modular Mission Platform (“AMMP”) computer aligned with the sensor open systems architecture (“SOSA”) specification. The high-performance DAL A certifiable will enhance decision accuracy and response times for pilots, bringing safety and higher capability to the pilots and aircraft.

The newly launched system will ensure successful aircraft certification while mitigating operational risks and supporting advanced and real-time safety-critical applications such as mission management, sensor fusion/processing, surveillance, 5G communications and AI. It will enable Mercury to maximize interoperability, optimize display performance and save customer integration time by combining it with a display, mapping system, cockpit management system and sensors.

The newly released 3U OpenVPX mission system features dual Intel Core i7 Gen11 processors, integrated GPU and 32 GB of memory, delivering up to 40x more performance than current-generation avionics computers and consuming 50% less power. It supports a wide range of applications that include rotary- and fixed-wing aircraft, ground stations and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Mercury’s AAMP computer is developed with Mercury’s proven BuiltSAFE technologies and delivered with DO-254 and DO-178 artifacts. It is aligned with the FACE technical standard, which accelerates technology integration and sustainment at a lower cost. It aligns with the United States Department of Defense's open mission system requirements supporting the modular open systems approach (MOSA) mandate.

Mercury is benefiting from modernization in radar, electronic warfare and C4I, which is providing it with new opportunities in weapon systems, space, avionics processing, mission computing and embedded rugged services.

In March, the company received a $24 million contract award from a leading defense prime contractor for avionics systems to be used in a rotary-wing platform for the vertical heavy lift market. Mercury’s continued efforts and investments have resulted in the successful completion of deals and created about $800 million worth of potential C4I opportunities based on the estimated lifetime value of its top 30 programs.

