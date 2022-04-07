Mercury (MRCY) Clinches $6.9M Signal Processing Contract

Mercury Systems MRCY has been awarded a $6.9-million contract by a leading defense prime contractor for providing OpenVPX digital signal processing systems for a manned airborne radar application. The order, which was received in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, is anticipated to be delivered over the next few quarters.



Mercury's high-performance signal processing system solutions will ensure mission pilots receive high-resolution data. The data will then provide situational awareness regarding the mission to the pilots.

Back-To-Back Deals

Mercury has been steadily winning multiple development contracts from the federal government. In March, it secured a $165-million indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract from the United States Air Force to provide flight data recorders in support of a secure mission data system of the air services' F-16 fleet.



Prior to that, in January, the company received a $17 million contract to provide crucial multi-channel radiofrequency microelectronics to the United States and its allies for the enhancement of missile capabilities.



In August 2021, Mercury received a $17 million order from the U.S. Naval Air Warfare Center's Aircraft Division. In July, it teamed up with CoreAVI, winner of the Military and Aerospace Electronics 2017 Innovators Platinum Award, to provide its aerospace and defense customers CoreAVI's safety-certified graphics, video, and GPU compute solutions.



Before that, in June, Mercury achieved a significant milestone with the delivery of more than 1,000 NanoSWITCH rugged network switches to Oshkosh Defense for its Joint Light Tactical Vehicle program.



Mercury's total bookings at the fiscal second quarter-end were $236.9 million, reflecting a book-to-bill ratio of 1.08. The company ended the quarter with a backlog of $953.7 million, up $8.4 million from a year ago. From this backlog, products worth $572.4 million are expected to be shipped within the next 12 months.



Modernization in radar, EW and C4I is high, thus providing the company with new opportunities in weapon systems, space, avionics processing, and mission computing, as well as embedded rugged services.



Mercury's domain expertise in analog and digital integration has helped it build a solid business relationship with defense prime contractors.



However, pandemic-related modernization delays, changes in administration and customer execution issues are likely to continue impacting the company's organic revenue growth in the near term.



Low-margin deals are likely to affect Mercury's profitability despite the steady stream of development contracts from the federal government. Increased investments to expand the business might weigh on the bottom-line results.

