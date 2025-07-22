Mercury Marine Unveils New V10 425hp and Enhanced V10 350hp Verado Outboard Engines

Mercury Marine launched the V10 425hp and enhanced 350hp Verado outboards, offering superior performance and efficiency.

Quiver AI Summary

Mercury Marine has announced the launch of the new V10 425hp and enhanced V10 350hp Verado outboard engines, expanding its award-winning lineup and setting new performance standards in the high-horsepower outboard category. These engines deliver exceptional power, acceleration, and fuel efficiency while maintaining Mercury's reputation for smooth and quiet operation. The 425hp model boasts faster acceleration, lower weight, and higher alternator output compared to competitors, while the enhanced 350hp model offers improved top speed, quicker acceleration, and significantly reduced noise. Both engines are designed for easy repower and new builds, featuring standard Digital Throttle & Shift and optional Joystick Piloting. They are now available through Mercury dealers, reaffirming Mercury's position as a leader in recreational marine propulsion.

Potential Positives

Introduction of the all-new V10 425hp Verado outboard reaffirms Mercury Marine's position as a leader in high-horsepower outboard performance.

New models deliver class-leading performance metrics, such as faster acceleration and significant weight reductions compared to competitors.

Enhanced V10 350hp Verado model showcases improvements in both speed and efficiency, demonstrating Mercury's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

Engines designed for both repower and new builds make them versatile options for a wide range of boating applications, expanding market opportunities.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any specific details about potential challenges or competition the new models may face in the market, which could suggest a lack of transparency about potential risks.



There is no mention of pricing or availability details for the new outboard engines, which could lead to uncertainty among potential customers and dealers.



The emphasis on performance improvements compared to competitors could indicate a heightened focus on competition, which may reflect pressure within the market to maintain leadership.

FAQ

What are the new models introduced by Mercury Marine?

Mercury Marine announced the all-new V10 425hp Verado and an enhanced version of the V10 350hp Verado outboards.

How do the V10 Verado outboards improve boat performance?

The V10 Verado outboards deliver exceptional power, acceleration, and fuel efficiency while maintaining smooth and quiet operation.

What advantages does the V10 425hp Verado provide over competitors?

The V10 425hp model is 254 pounds lighter, accelerates 3 seconds faster from 0-30 mph, and is 22% quieter at cruise compared to competitors.

Can the new Verado outboards be used for repowering existing boats?

Yes, both the V10 425hp and enhanced 350hp models are designed for repowering boats originally rigged with L6 Verado or competitive outboards.

Where can customers learn more about Mercury Marine and its products?

Consumers can find more information at MercuryMarine.com, where details about engines, boats, and services are available.

$BC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/07.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$BC Insider Trading Activity

$BC insiders have traded $BC stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RYAN M GWILLIM (E.V.P. , CFO, CSO) sold 8,253 shares for an estimated $537,187

RANDALL S ALTMAN (SVP and Controller) sold 3,417 shares for an estimated $215,988

CHRISTOPHER F DEKKER (E.V.P. GEN COUNSEL & SECRETARY) sold 2,092 shares for an estimated $122,319

BRENNA PREISSER (E.V.P. & President Boat Group) sold 1,600 shares for an estimated $103,808

NANCY E COOPER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 862 shares for an estimated $48,486.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 213 institutional investors add shares of $BC stock to their portfolio, and 174 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$BC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BC in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/16/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

Roth MKM issued a "Buy" rating on 01/24/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BC forecast page.

$BC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BC recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $BC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $65.0.

Here are some recent targets:

James Hardiman from Citigroup set a target price of $68.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Craig Kennison from Baird set a target price of $60.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Brandon Rolle from DA Davidson set a target price of $43.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Gerrick Johnson from BMO Capital set a target price of $65.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Anna Glaessgen from Jefferies set a target price of $45.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Michael Swartz from Truist Securities set a target price of $60.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Megan Alexander from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $65.0 on 01/31/2025

Full Release



FOND DU LAC, Wisc., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Marine, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), today announced the latest expansion of its award-winning Verado® outboard lineup with the introduction of the all-new V10 425hp Verado outboard and a performance enhanced version of the V10 350hp Verado outboard.





Both models set new benchmarks for performance in the high-horsepower outboard segment, delivering exceptional power, acceleration, and fuel efficiency while continuing Mercury’s legacy for smoothness and quiet operation.





“These new V10 Verado engines reflect our commitment to giving boaters exactly what they’ve asked for: greater performance with the same smooth, refined experience they expect from Mercury,” said John Buelow, Mercury Marine president. “With this launch, we’re raising the bar in the high-horsepower category and reaffirming the Verado family’s position as the pinnacle of premium outboard performance.”







All-New V10 425hp Verado







The new 425hp model delivers class-leading acceleration and significant weight advantages compared to a 450hp competitor. In Mercury’s testing, it was:









3 seconds faster



from 0-30 mph than a 450hp competitor (on a 26-foot, 5,000-pound center-console boat with a heavy load)



from 0-30 mph than a 450hp competitor (on a 26-foot, 5,000-pound center-console boat with a heavy load)





254 pounds lighter



than a 450hp competitor (25-inch XL models)



than a 450hp competitor (25-inch XL models)



Equipped with a



150-amp alternator



– the highest output in its class



Equipped with a – the highest output in its class





22% quieter at cruise



than a 450hp competitor









Enhanced V10 350hp Verado







The upgraded 350hp model delivers impressive improvements in top-end speed and mid-range acceleration:









2.7 mph higher



top speed than a 350hp competitor (light load test configuration)



top speed than a 350hp competitor (light load test configuration)





4 seconds faster



from 0-30 mph and



17.8 seconds faster



from 0 to top speed than a 350hp competitor (heavy load test configuration)



from 0-30 mph and from 0 to top speed than a 350hp competitor (heavy load test configuration)





Four times the alternator output at cruise



compared to a 350hp competitor



compared to a 350hp competitor





40% quieter at cruise



than a 350hp competitor



than a 350hp competitor





15% quicker 0-50 mph acceleration



than Mercury’s current 350hp model thanks to enhanced mid-range torque









Built for Repower and New Builds Alike







Built on Mercury’s compact V10 platform, both engines offer 26-inch center-to-center mounting, making them ideal for repowering boats originally rigged with L6 Verado or competitive outboards.





Digital Throttle & Shift is standard on the new 425hp and enhanced 350hp Verado outboards, which also offer available Joystick Piloting for exceptional control and precision. The new outboards, along with the current 400hp model, are now available through Mercury dealers and Repower Centers. Consumers can learn more at



MercuryMarine.com



.







About Mercury Marine







Headquartered in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, Mercury Marine



®



is the world’s leading manufacturer of recreational marine propulsion engines. A division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), Mercury provides engines, boats, services and parts for recreational, commercial and government marine applications. Mercury empowers boaters with products that are easy to use, extremely reliable and backed by the most dedicated customer support in the world. The company’s industry-leading brand portfolio includes Mercury outboard engines, Mercury MerCruiser



®



sterndrive and inboard packages, Mercury propellers, Mercury inflatable boats, Mercury SmartCraft



®



electronics, Land 'N' Sea marine parts distribution and Mercury and Quicksilver



®



parts and oils. More information is available at



www.MercuryMarine.com



.



