Mercury General (MCY) Price Target Increased by 10.00% to 112.20

The average one-year price target for Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) has been revised to $112.20 / share. This is an increase of 10.00% from the prior estimate of $102.00 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $111.10 to a high of $115.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.59% from the latest reported closing price of $85.92 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 325 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mercury General. This is an decrease of 246 owner(s) or 43.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCY is 0.19%, an increase of 31.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.11% to 25,677K shares. The put/call ratio of MCY is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rubric Capital Management holds 2,055K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 881K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,043K shares , representing a decrease of 18.36%.

American Century Companies holds 699K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 579K shares , representing an increase of 17.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCY by 32.47% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 633K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 635K shares , representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCY by 42.89% over the last quarter.

DG Capital Management holds 619K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 651K shares , representing a decrease of 5.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCY by 33.47% over the last quarter.

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