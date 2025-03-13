Mercury General (MCY) Up 0.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Mercury General (MCY). Shares have added about 0.2% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Mercury General due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, fresh estimates have trended downward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted -433.33% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Mercury General has a great Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision indicates a downward shift. Notably, Mercury General has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Mercury General belongs to the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. Another stock from the same industry, The Hartford Insurance Group (HIG), has gained 4.1% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended December 2024.

The Hartford Insurance Group reported revenues of $4.79 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +11.1%. EPS of $2.94 for the same period compares with $3.06 a year ago.

The Hartford Insurance Group is expected to post earnings of $2.34 per share for the current quarter, representing no change from the year-ago quarter. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -3.6%.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for The Hartford Insurance Group. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

