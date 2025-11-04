Mercury General Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Mercury General Corp. (MCY) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $280.40 million, or $5.06 per share. This compares with $230.86 million, or $4.17 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Mercury General Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $213.69 million or $3.86 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.15 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.5% to $1.584 billion from $1.530 billion last year.

Mercury General Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $280.40 Mln. vs. $230.86 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.06 vs. $4.17 last year. -Revenue: $1.584 Bln vs. $1.530 Bln last year.

