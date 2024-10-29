Mercury General Corp. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Mercury General Corp. (MCY):

Earnings: $230.86 million in Q3 vs. -$8.23 million in the same period last year. EPS: $4.17 in Q3 vs. -$0.15 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Mercury General Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $140.44 million or $2.54 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.70 per share Revenue: $1.530 billion in Q3 vs. $1.065 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.