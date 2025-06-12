Bitcoin Magazine



Mercurity Fintech to Raise $800 Million for Bitcoin Treasury

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (Nasdaq: MFH), a digital finance company focused on blockchain-based financial infrastructure, has announced plans to raise $800 million to establish a long-term Bitcoin treasury reserve. The initiative is part of the company’s effort to incorporate digital assets into its financial strategy.

According to a recent news release, Mercurity intends to transition a portion of its reserves into Bitcoin, supported by blockchain-native custody, staking solutions, and tokenized treasury tools designed to advance yield and extend asset duration.

“We’re building this Bitcoin treasury reserve based on our belief that Bitcoin will become an essential component of the future financial infrastructure,” said Shi Qiu, CEO of Mercurity. “We are positioning our company to be a key player in the evolving digital financial ecosystem.”

If fully raised and implemented at current market prices, the capital could allow the company to acquire approximately 7,433 BTC, which would make Mercurity the 11th largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, surpassing GameStop’s reported 4,710 BTC holdings.

The announcement comes during a time of corporate interest in Bitcoin, with 223 companies and entities now holding the asset, up from 124 earlier this month. In total, public firms currently hold more than 819,000 BTC, accounting for roughly 3.9% of the total supply.

Mercurity’s plans also coincide with its initial inclusion in the FTSE Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® indexes, according to the 2025 reconstitution list. The firm was previously listed in the Russell Microcap Index. Index inclusion is expected to increase the company’s visibility among institutional investors and funds that track major benchmarks.

“Moving from the Russell Microcap to the Russell 2000 shows that investors recognize the value we are creating in blockchain finance,” Qiu added. “Our Bitcoin treasury reserve initiative is the next logical step in this evolution.”

The company noted that the reserve will be managed using institutional-grade custody, on-chain liquidity protocols, and staking-enabled tools to improve capital efficiency. The goal is to not just hold Bitcoin, but to put it to work within a secure, yield-generating structure. By using these systems, Mercurity aims to maintain long-term exposure to BTC while maximizing reserve productivity.

With this initiative, Mercurity joins a growing list of public companies actively reshaping treasury strategy around Bitcoin, signaling continued momentum in corporate Bitcoin adoption.

This post Mercurity Fintech to Raise $800 Million for Bitcoin Treasury first appeared on Bitcoin Magazine and is written by Jenna Montgomery.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.