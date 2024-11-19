News & Insights

Merck raises quarterly dividend to 81c from 77c per share

November 19, 2024 — 12:25 pm EST

Merck (MRK) declared a quarterly dividend of 81c per share of the company’s common stock for Q1 of 2025. Payment will be made on January 8, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 16. The prior quarter’s dividend was 77c per share.

