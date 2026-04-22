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Merck Partners Google Cloud In Up To $1 Bln AI Transformation Deal

April 22, 2026 — 08:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), on Wednesday, announced a multi-year partnership with Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG), Google Cloud to accelerate its transformation into an AI-enabled enterprise, with an investment of up to $1 billion.

The collaboration will deploy an agentic AI platform across Merck's research and development, manufacturing, commercial, and corporate functions, leveraging Google Cloud's technologies, including Gemini Enterprise.

The company said the partnership aims to enhance productivity, drive scientific innovation, and improve operational efficiency across its global operations.

Merck added that the initiative is expected to support faster drug development, optimize manufacturing processes, and strengthen patient engagement through data-driven solutions.

In the pre-market trading, Merck & Co. is 0.24% higher at $112.84 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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