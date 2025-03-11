Merck Expands U.S. Vaccine Manufacturing With $1 Billion Durham Facility

(RTTNews) - Merck (MRK), known as MSD outside the U.S., and Canada, Tuesday has inaugurated a new $1 billion, 225,000-square-foot vaccine manufacturing facility at its Durham, North Carolina, site.

This expansion is part of the company's broader $12 billion investment in U.S., manufacturing and R&D since 2018, with an additional $8 billion planned by 2028. The facility integrates advanced technologies, including data analytics, generative AI, 3D printing, and a digital twin for enhanced training and process simulation.

Merck's Executive Vice President, Sanat Chattopadhyay, emphasized the site's role in strengthening domestic production capabilities. Durham plant manager Amanda Taylor highlighted the workforce's dedication in driving this evolution.

MRK is currently trading at $94.9 or 0.35% lower on the NYSE.

