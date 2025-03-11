News & Insights

Markets
MRK

Merck Expands U.S. Vaccine Manufacturing With $1 Billion Durham Facility

March 11, 2025 — 03:59 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Merck (MRK), known as MSD outside the U.S., and Canada, Tuesday has inaugurated a new $1 billion, 225,000-square-foot vaccine manufacturing facility at its Durham, North Carolina, site.

This expansion is part of the company's broader $12 billion investment in U.S., manufacturing and R&D since 2018, with an additional $8 billion planned by 2028. The facility integrates advanced technologies, including data analytics, generative AI, 3D printing, and a digital twin for enhanced training and process simulation.

Merck's Executive Vice President, Sanat Chattopadhyay, emphasized the site's role in strengthening domestic production capabilities. Durham plant manager Amanda Taylor highlighted the workforce's dedication in driving this evolution.

MRK is currently trading at $94.9 or 0.35% lower on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MRK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.