News & Insights

Stocks

Merck & Co. Expands Board with New Director

November 22, 2024 — 02:49 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The latest update is out from Merck & Company ( (MRK) ).

Merck & Co. announced that Surendralal L. Karsanbhai, CEO of Emerson Electric Co., will join its Board of Directors effective January 1, 2025, bringing his extensive business expertise. The board, which will consist of 13 members with his addition, anticipates valuable contributions from his global perspective. This move aligns with Merck’s ongoing commitment to leading-edge science and innovation in the pharmaceutical industry.

Find detailed analytics on MRK stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.