Merck & Co. Expands Board with New Director

Merck & Co. announced that Surendralal L. Karsanbhai, CEO of Emerson Electric Co., will join its Board of Directors effective January 1, 2025, bringing his extensive business expertise. The board, which will consist of 13 members with his addition, anticipates valuable contributions from his global perspective. This move aligns with Merck’s ongoing commitment to leading-edge science and innovation in the pharmaceutical industry.

