Merck : CDC Recommends CAPVAXIVE For Pneumococcal Vaccination In Adults 50 And Older

(RTTNews) - Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) announced that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC's) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted to update the adult age-based pneumococcal vaccination guidelines and recommends CAPVAXIVE (Pneumococcal 21-valent Conjugate Vaccine) for pneumococcal vaccination in adults 50 years of age and older.

The updated ACIP guidelines recommend a single dose of CAPVAXIVE for Adults 50 years of age and older who have not previously received a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine or whose previous vaccination history is unknown; Adults 19-49 years of age with certain underlying medical conditions or other risk factors who have not previously received a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine or whose previous vaccination history is unknown; Adults 19 years of age and older who have started their pneumococcal vaccine series with PCV13 (pneumococcal 13-valent conjugate vaccine) but have not received all recommended PPSV23 (pneumococcal 23-valent polysaccharide vaccine) doses.

The company noted that shared clinical decision-making is also recommended regarding use of a supplemental dose of CAPVAXIVE for adults 65 years of age and older who have completed their vaccine series with both PCV13 and PPSV23.

CAPVAXIVE is Merck's approved 21-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine indicated for active immunization for the prevention of invasive disease and pneumonia in adults 18 years of age and older.

CAPVAXIVE is specifically designed to help address Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes predominantly responsible for adult invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD), including eight unique serotypes, 15A, 15C, 16F, 23A, 23B, 24F, 31 and 35B compared to other pneumococcal vaccines. CAPVAXIVE is administered as a single dose.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.