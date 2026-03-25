Merck To Acquire Terns For $53.00/shr

(RTTNews) - Merck (MRK) and Terns Pharmaceuticals (TERN), a clinical-stage oncology company, announced that the companies have entered into a definitive agreement under which Merck, through a subsidiary, will acquire Terns for $53.00 per share in cash for an approximate equity value of $6.7 billion. This equates to approximately $5.7 billion net of acquired cash. Merck expects the transaction to be accounted for as an asset acquisition and close in the second quarter of 2026, resulting in a charge of approximately $5.8 billion, or approximately $2.35 per share, included in both second quarter and full year 2026 GAAP and non-GAAP results.

"The acquisition of Terns builds on our growing presence in hematology with TERN-701, a potential best-in-class candidate for the treatment of certain patients with chronic myeloid leukemia," said Robert Davis, CEO, Merck.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Terns shares are up 5.08 percent to $52.54.

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