Mercia Asset Management Executes Buyback

Mercia Asset Management PLC, a specialist asset manager with over £1.5 billion in assets, has recently purchased 110,000 of its own Ordinary shares for 33.20 pence each as part of a Share Buyback Programme. These shares will be held in treasury, reducing the number of shares in issue and potentially signaling confidence in the company’s value. Shareholders may use the updated number of shares in circulation to assess their stake in the company.

