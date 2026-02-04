Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) Price Target Increased by 14.52% to 48.28

The average one-year price target for Merchants Bancorp (NasdaqCM:MBIN) has been revised to $48.28 / share. This is an increase of 14.52% from the prior estimate of $42.16 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $53.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.82% from the latest reported closing price of $42.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 317 funds or institutions reporting positions in Merchants Bancorp. This is an decrease of 46 owner(s) or 12.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MBIN is 0.11%, an increase of 57.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 58.18% to 19,860K shares. The put/call ratio of MBIN is 3.45, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Macquarie Group holds 897K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 885K shares , representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBIN by 7.24% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 862K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 782K shares , representing an increase of 9.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBIN by 2.94% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 696K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 681K shares , representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBIN by 52.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 658K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 579K shares , representing an increase of 12.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBIN by 9.35% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 632K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 487K shares , representing an increase of 22.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBIN by 17.05% over the last quarter.

