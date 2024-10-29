News & Insights

Merchants Bancorp Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MBIN

October 29, 2024 — 01:36 pm EDT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) (Symbol: MBIN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.65, changing hands as low as $37.00 per share. Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) shares are currently trading down about 15.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MBIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, MBIN's low point in its 52 week range is $28.985 per share, with $53.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.10.

